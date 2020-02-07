BUCKY'S OTHER partner ALPINE is back in the preview of FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER # 1

Alpine is back in the February 26th preview Falcon & Winter Soldier # 1,
FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER # 1 (OF 5)
DEREK LAND (F) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)
Cover by DAN MORA
Variant cover by BENGAL
VARIANT COVER BY BUTCH GUICE
CHINESE NEW YEAR’S VERSION COVER BY ZIYIAN LIU
An office of dead government agents. A talented new killer. Two ex-Captain Americas …
When a dramatic attempt in the life of Bucky Barnes reunites him with Sam Wilson, the two old friends run into a race to find Hydra’s new leader before a mass accident announces the terror group’s resurgence in the world. The clock is ticking…
Derek Landy (BLACK ORDER, SECRET EMPIRE: UPRISING) and Federico Vicentini (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES) team up for a spectacular action spectacle!
32 PGS./Rated T +… $ 3.99