BUCKY'S OTHER partner ALPINE is back in the preview of FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER # 1

Alpine is back in the February 26th preview Falcon & Winter Soldier # 1,

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER # 1 (OF 5)

DEREK LAND (F) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A)

Cover by DAN MORA

Variant cover by BENGAL

VARIANT COVER BY BUTCH GUICE

CHINESE NEW YEAR’S VERSION COVER BY ZIYIAN LIU

An office of dead government agents. A talented new killer. Two ex-Captain Americas …

When a dramatic attempt in the life of Bucky Barnes reunites him with Sam Wilson, the two old friends run into a race to find Hydra’s new leader before a mass accident announces the terror group’s resurgence in the world. The clock is ticking…

Derek Landy (BLACK ORDER, SECRET EMPIRE: UPRISING) and Federico Vicentini (ABSOLUTE CARNAGE: MILES MORALES) team up for a spectacular action spectacle!

32 PGS./Rated T +… $ 3.99