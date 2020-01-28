Advertisement

It was almost three years ago that American singer-songwriter Lauv, whose real name was Ari Staprans Leff, released his hit single “I Like Me Better” in 2017. The song was used in 2018 in the super hit “Netflix rom-com To All The Boys I’m Loved” Before Lana Condor and Noah Centineo. Since then Lauv has released solo singles and has worked with various artists. He even made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with “Dil Na Jaaneya” for Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani’s film “Good Newwz”. Now, from 2020, the 25-year-old musician is ready to release his debut album “How I Feeling” on March 6th.

Before the release, there seems to be an enormous collaboration with the South Korean septet BTS. Due to the new details that have surfaced online, BTS will be featured on Lauv’s debut album. The other artists are Troye Sivan, Lany, Anne Marie, Alessia Cara and Sofia Reyes. This is certainly exciting news for fans who enjoyed their previous collaboration.

The globally known group worked with Lauv on the remix of ‘Make It Right’ from their album ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’ in 2019. This collaboration took place organically after Lauv attended the BTS concert in London at Wembley in June 2019 and hung out with them and met them backstage.

Last year, Laux Elite Daily explained how it started working with BTS. “I left the backstage area, a woman from her team said the boys would like you to have a make it right remix,” Lauv told the tabloid. “Two days later I was in London and I just took it in and sent it over.”

He said it was an amazing experience for him. “(BTS) wanted me to interpret (the meaning) in my own way and not necessarily stick to the texts that already existed in Korean,” said Lauv. “It was really fun because I’ve never done anything like that. I always write openly and whatever happens, but it was kind of a situation where I was referring to what the song was originally and it found my own way. “

While Lauv’s album will be released on March 6th, BTS is preparing for the highly anticipated album launch on February 21st, 2020 with ‘Map Of The Soul: 7’, their fourth LP.

