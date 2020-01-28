Advertisement

The Grammy Awards bring together artists from all walks of life to celebrate things like Billie Eilish becoming the youngest artist to sweep the general field in one night (and the first woman!). This can often lead to incredible encounters, whether behind the scenes or on the red carpet. One of these break-ins almost broke the Internet when Ariana Grande and BTS shared a photo of themselves hanging out during rehearsals. If the K-pop group succeeds, it will not be the last time that these two pop powers will meet.

Speaking to Billboard on the red carpet, BTS has expressed its desire to collaborate with thanks, the next singer. “We always want to collaborate with Ariana, she is the one right now and she is the best,” said group leader RM. He even returned to the subject later, arguing, “Please collaborate with us, Ari!”

K-pop stars also talked about their next album, Map of the Soul: 7. “We have prepared so many songs and you can hear so much music, please wait,” said Jin about the release of February 21.

RM added, “It’s going to be more difficult than before.” He also said that his dream was that, on the heels of 7, he hopes to be back at the Grammys next year. “If we were nominated here for the Grammys, that would be the biggest goal.”

At the Grammys last night, Grande delivered a mix of “Imagine”, “7 rings” and “thank u, next”, while BTS joined Lil Nas X and a guest list for an “Old Town megamix” Road “.

BTS, the first K-pop artists to have been platinum in the United States, will be back for a tour of North America behind Map of the Soul: 7. Get tickets for all of their upcoming concerts here.

look who I met during the rehearsal 🙂 pic.twitter.com/7VUjB3CMLX

– Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 23, 2020

