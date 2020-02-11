BTS SONGS THAT CAN BE NOMINATED TO SPOTIFICATE AWARDS

Advertisement

The streaming service has announced the completion of the primary Spotify Awards through its social networks, which can take place on March 5, 2020.

We all know that Ok-Pop has gained a good international reputation and that BTS may win an award at this music gala. To do this, however, you’ll need to stream the most-heard songs and people discovered in the Spotify Awards playlist. We’ll let you know which songs they might be nominated for.

“Boy with windward”

It is one of his hottest songs, with which he reached a lot of data from the MV and the hundreds of thousands of albums offered.

“Do it right”

As a tune with an ideal message, BTS continues to show that its music is a kind of hope for its followers.

“Euphoria”

It’s a tune written by Jungkook that tells us about the feelings of falling in love, but his message goes much further.

“Black Swan”

His new comeback is coming and this new period is represented by the shadows of the soul. This piece not only has an ideal letter, but also an incredible choreography.

“DNA”

When BTS was considered one of his favorite songs, he started to get a much better reputation than the MV got out of here. It is probably one of the most heard songs on the entire platform. Streams win your favorites at the Spotify gala.