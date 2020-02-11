Advertisement

BTS shows “The Last Supper” in the new photos for “MOTS: 7”. Bangtan’s musical return is approaching, examine the fine print of these new conceptual photographs.

BTS is making a comeback with the album “Map of the Soul: 7”, of which there are three titles in use that have been sold in the USA in applications and awards such as “Black Swan”, “Shadow” and “Black Swan” “EGO “.

The boys printed the photos of their third idea for “MOTS: 7” on their social networks. BTS brings a whole series of photo shoots to its followers that break a number of substances even before they are officially left, such as one of many pre-sales of the album.

There are a total of eight photos, a group and seven individual photos.

Can flowers be a thread of behavior? The environment is black, fruits, like grapes, pears and oranges, take on colors, you can also see the meat as an allusion to abundance.

Some details that can be seen in the person photos of this third model are:

– Jin seems to have a piece of purple pomegranate in her hand and is about to eat what looks like a grape or plum.

#BTS # 방탄 방탄 # MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Idea Picture model 3 pic.twitter.com/IYotYWSQ2j

– BigHit Leisure (@BigHitEnt) February 11, 2020

– Jimin holds a handkerchief in his hand as if he were cleaning himself – a gesture that the individual makes after consumption.

– V holds a gold cup and Jungkook has a cup.

– J-Hope, RM, Suga seems to be sitting with very robust appearances, is that what the rap line is getting ready for on this comeback?

The appearance that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook give their followers is very formal, with a bespoke swimsuit, with different patterns in footage, ties, all sitting. Are you thinking of something? Basically, it may be a reference to the “Last Supper”. Don’t forget that children are very impressed with works of art.

#BTS # 방탄 방탄 # MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Idea Picture model 3 pic.twitter.com/sammHdCES3

– BigHit Leisure (@BigHitEnt) February 11, 2020

“The Last Supper” is a representation of the artist Leonardo Da Vinci, who was first documented in Italy, from the twelve months of 1499 and an illustration of a passage in the Bible, the place where Jesus of Nazareth together with his disciples met wine and bread for the last time divide.

However, it also recalls the tune ‘Dionysos’ that appeared on the previous album ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and Namjoon described it as ‘the pleasure and pain of doing something’ and wrote it in relation to the Greek god of it title, which was distinguished by its excesses.