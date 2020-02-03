BTS reveals what your type of IDEAL GIRL is

Advertisement

BTS has devoted much of its youth to the advancement of its music profession, and it seems that there is obviously no time for love, although the boys have very nicely outlined their excellent nature of women. Find out how they think it will be his girlfriend when it’s time to fall in love.

RM

Namjoon needs a female with white pores and white skin who is tall and smart because she wants to discuss the whole thing with her. For those who measure between 1.64 and 1.70, there is a slot in your excellent quality.

Suga

Suga is usually strict, but he needs his girlfriend to sort into individuals, to like music that resembles him, to be sensible and sensible. His age varies between 1 and 6 years, but when he is older he has no problems. His excellent top is between 1.55 and 1.60.

Jungkook

Jungkook needs someone who is fair, smart, long hair, that’s a lot less for him. Awww! Even a top between 1.68, who is aware of the simple preparation methods and has a nice personality.

V

You need to take very good care of your hair as it likes to be long and loose, has a sweet personality and is naturally delicate. I also have to take care of cash as he takes care of the way forward for his father and mother. Should love animals and measure 1.62 or 1.64

Jimin

Jimin’s excellent woman should have long, gorgeous hair of 1.59 because she has to be taller than she is. Have good eyes and a great character.

Jin

Jin needs his girlfriend to know simple methods of cooking dinner, to measure 1.60 and to have a young and pleasant personality. His look has to be cute.

J-Hope

He needs a considerate and horny woman who can believe her, who likes books, is 1 to 3 years old and measures between 1.64 and 1.70.