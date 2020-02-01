BTS REVEALS REHEARSALS FOR HIS SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Advertisement

This is how the Bangtan Boys compose themselves for the primary presentation of their advertising monitor.

BTS is on a multi-week trip through America to promote their album “Map of the Soul: 7”.

@BTS_twt returns to #LateLateShow on January 28th to play Black Swan! pic.twitter.com/1oNVIxsgQx

– The late-late gift with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 17, 2020

The boys are currently in Los Angeles, California, the capital of the leisure world, the place where they will first run the ‘Black Swan’ advertising monitor within the well-known James Corden gift called ‘The Late Late Present’. ‘ , on January 28th Corden has been on TV with this show since 2015 and consists of 6 seasons.

In a series of releases from his official Instagram account, BTS has proven how to put together the long-awaited portrayal of the overall efficiency of ‘Black Swan’, an emotional music that’s full of emotions because the guys usually do it, straightforward ‘Black’ Swan ‘has been able to hit the music charts in more than 100 nations.

The verified account of bts .bighitofficial on Instagram has more than 22 million followers and 6 completely different image sequences in which the 7 boys stretch and rehearse, which could well be part of the choreography of ‘Black Swan’, the individuals disappearing within the comment field many messages of admiration and support, it appears that they are obviously preparing for his or her subsequent excellent presentation of the presence of James Corden.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGbuUFRdYqU (/ embed)