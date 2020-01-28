BTS REMEMBER HIS BEST MOMENTS OF 2019 WITH THESE PHOTOS

Advertisement

Another 12 months of different memories, the BTS guys from their official twitter account, @bts_bighit, who has more than 18 million followers, published photos in the polaroid model where they present to us their most cherished memories of this 2019.

BTS really has a lot to remember, these 12 months were extremely profitable for the band led by RM, in the same way the boys hung a hyperlink that resulted in their official Fb webpage, where a full album with these photos is, so that ARMY can admire one of the best moments of your favorite band.

Discuss these moments with the four seasons of the 12 months, fall, spring, winter and summer.

Advertisement

It is full of 26 photos on Fb, current BTS in a gaggle and offers ARMY selcas on totally different occasions, the rest are 5 group photos that marked this 2019 in the life and profession of BTS, in different appearances, just like the Polaroid of the group with pink attacks, which belong to the Boy with Luv period.

(#BTS 어 어 2019)

방탄 소년단 의 사계절 을 담아 💜

Tools (email protected) (https://t.co/jRXEZ64Nrx)# 봄 🌸 # 여름 🌿 # 가을 🍁 # 겨울 ❄️ # 사계절 소년단 #BH_AM pic.twitter.com/BA2taVAvBG

– BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 31, 2019

The BTS boys had an excellent 12 months and promise that they will be charged to deliver extra to their viewers and to exceed 100%.

Advertisement