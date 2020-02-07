BTS, HOW TICKET PRE-SALE FOR YOUR TOUR 2020 BEGIN

Advertisement

BTS is about to make a comeback with “Map of the Soul: 7”. ARMY may be very excited as the guys have already promoted their new album with three songs and BigHit has presented new plans for the tour in 2020.

The fandom is prepared for the brand new era of the boys and although they have not yet made their comeback, the sale of tour tickets has already started and the feeling of getting tickets is flooding the social networks.

With the hashtag #BTSPresale, ARMY shared his joy, misfortune and hope for the BTS tour. Many expect the boys to add additional dates, knowing that they have a great fandom in Latin America that is still faithfully ready for them.

However, they also congratulate the ladies who have already received their tickets, knowing that it is not easy to get them, and although this is pre-sale for fans with preferred playing cards, there were some areas. The boys are prone to to be offered in the first few days of sale.

Some have also joked about their place in the live performance because they have no appointments or money. LOL Based on what the card reveals, the BTS gateway would give a 7, and that amount is up to date again, which is as necessary for them as they commented on from their most recent interview.

Apparently, this provision can be a form of cabal for them, 2020 could be finding out their profession, not just to include additional data based on their followers, but they could eventually get their Grammy nomination.

I have a concert for BTS #BTSPresale @bts_bighit temperament: Latino llorando 😢 pic.twitter.com/iiS1u7TeEy

– caroleeeeeeeeee🇰🇷🇨🇷 (@PaulaCaroly) February 5, 2020