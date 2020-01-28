BTS DOMINATED TWITTER STAY AT THE GRAMMYS

Advertisement

The followers of the group took over the social community. The appearance of BTS within the GRAMMYs is a topic that has brought much to talk about from the start, and although ARMY’s inconvenience for not seeing the nominated boys was famous, we also know that Bangtan has achieved some in those opportunity.

https://twitter.com/srita_swag17/standing/1221818071016529921

Moreover, a collection of combined emotions on the part of the followers was mirrored after they realized that the group would not have their own presentation, but this did not stop ARMY from making Bangtan the favorite Twitter act during the night of GRAMMY.

Advertisement

BTS essentially positioned itself in the most talked about cases of the night, successfully even Billie Eilish, who was essentially the most awarded of the occasion, alongside the emotional performances of Camila Cabello and Demi Lovato.

Purple you #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/L6VT52bhu0

– 방탄 소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 27, 2020

Regardless of his brief presentation on stage, Bangtan’s participation in “Outdated City Street” music, along with rapper and singer-songwriter Lil Nas X, made this music essentially the most tweeted during the night.

Even before the ceremony started, the BTS boys had already shared what, in line with the platform, would become the second most tweeted second of the 2020 opportunity. We don’t speak anything extra and walk lower than the selfie that RM shared via Twitter, with the overview “Purple you #GRAMMYs”

지니 석 지니 pic.twitter.com/V79p1amkJv

– 방탄 소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 27, 2020

Likewise, the selfie that Jin shared in the same way was also positioned as one of the crucial shared, among all current celebrities, through retweets.

Advertisement