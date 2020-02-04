Advertisement

Without a doubt, 2019 was a successful year for BTS. The South Korean band has achieved new success in the past few months and is after their world tour in the most famous stadiums in the world in the most effective second of their profession.

Bangtan has managed to hit completely different charts and not long ago it was reported that they managed to pause a brand new and unimaginable report on Billboard. Can you worry about what it is? Save your studies to find them!

On August 24, 2018, BTS shocked its followers with the release of its new album ‘Love Your Self: Reply’, which immediately managed to position itself on the Billboard 200 charts, alongside World Albums, Impartial Albums and High Album You quit. The success of the band’s third compilation album continues to this day as they have by no means left Billboard 200. OMG!

“Love Your Self: Reply” managed to stay on Billboard 200 for 52 weeks in a row and to write a brand new report. This is the most important ok-pop report in the past that has remained in this graph for more than a year without relaxation. OH MY GOD!

BTS is currently triumphing twice in Billboard 200 as it ranks 165th with “Love Your Self: Reply” and 159th with “Map Of The Soul: Persona”. The band’s last EP stayed on the chart for 25 weeks in a row. Yaay! Hear again how you love yourself.

