After BTS ‘Black Swan debut on the Late Late Show with James Corden, the guys gave a behind-the-scenes look at their rehearsal and it’s so mesmerizing. The dance practice “Black Swan” by BTS concentrates solely on the elegant movements of the group, without chic props or backdrops in sight. The three-minute video will captivate you all the way, mostly because it makes Jimin’s ban on men shine.

On Friday, February 7th, BTS uploaded its dance practice video to the YouTube channel BANGTANTV. The video shows RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook in casual wear while walking barefoot on a mat with the BTS logo.

Before appearing on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, January 28th, the group teased their “Black Swan” choreography on their Instagram, in which Jimin also rocked a ponytail. Since BTS rarely used their IG, fans believed that the dance rehearsal was actually used to prepare for their rumored solo performance at Grammys. Ariana Grande then posted a photo with BTS, revealing that she had “bumped into” them during the rehearsal, which only furthered the rumors since Grande was in the Grammys cast.

It turned out that the rehearsal was actually for the late late show. Before her appearance, Grande raved about the choreography of the group. “Honestly … I could watch them rehearse and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen, I’m not kidding,” she wrote. “I screamed. I couldn’t stop talking about it / still can’t.”

BTS’s “Black Swan” appearance did not disappoint as the boys performed a contemporary dance. Their uncanny performance was only underlined by a forest backdrop, a bottom projection of a lake and the completely black outfits of the boys.

Check it out below.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Well, over a week since then, BTS has shared their “Black Swan” dance rehearsal video. Without the additional elements in the background, fans can concentrate solely on the choreography of BTS.

Watch the impressive video below.

An outstanding element of the clip was none other than Jimin’s Mann bun / ponytail. Just have a look at the tweets from ARMYs:

The “Black Swan” choreo by BTS is so complicated and captivating that fans can hardly wait to see the choreo for the group’s next main single.