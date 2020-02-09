BTS and Jimmy Fallon will bring many surprises

Advertisement

What are the issues that the Bangtan Boys should address as well as those of the Jimmy Fallon present? Don’t miss the key points.

Jimmy Fallon announced through his living gift “The Tonight Present” that the BTS boys should be invited to a great time full of fun, comedy and music.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3alvnNNBc8 (/ embed)

Advertisement

Through social networks, the moderator defined one of many dynamics that embody ARMY’s participation, with the hashtag # FallonAsksBTS, followers can send a request that they want to ask the band of seven boys as their favorite meals in America, their particular clothing designer, or something , what you want to know.

This presentation of BTS in this system raises great expectations as this is not the primary time when the group led by RM was offered as a visitor with Fallon.

But … what can followers of J. In, Suga, J. Hope, RM, Jimin, V. and Jungkook count on?

Tweet us your questions for @BTS_twt with #FallonAsksBTS! pic.twitter.com/EZ6vp6iENs

– Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) February 7, 2020

Correct, the dynamism must not be missing, the video games and the interview, which the moderator has as features in his program, but it is mentioned that Jimmy will now exit with the BTS guys with cameras and some followers. Are you able to? think about it? Impressive.

It is also estimated that BTS will bring some efficiency to some of the three songs that could be part of the album they will formally release on February 21, “Map of the Soul: 7”.

What do you think of tinting BTS performers in the presence of Fallon?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LmApDbvNCXg (/ embed)