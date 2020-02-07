BTS will be returning to their biggest tour to North America this spring. To support their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, the K-Pop sensations have planned a stadium tour with 15 dates.
The “Map of the Soul Tour” takes place between April and June 2020 and includes dates at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Rose Bowl in Los Angeles; Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas; Bobby Dodd Stadium in Orlando; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ; FedEx Field in Washington, DC; Rogers Center in Toronto; and Solider Field in Chicago.
After the North American stage, BTS will play further stadium shows in London, Berlin and Barcelona in July.
Tickets will be sold to the general public from February 7th. You can get tickets here.
Check out the full BTS tour schedule below. As soon as the tickets are sold out, you can secure them here.
Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21. BTS previewed the album with a performance of their new single “Black Swan” in a recent episode of the late late show with James Corden.
BTS 2020 tour dates:
25.04. – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
26.04. – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium
05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium
14.05. – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
17.05. – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium
23.05. – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
24.05. – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
27.05. – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field
30.05. – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
31.05. – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center
06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/03 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
07/04 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
07/11 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
17.7. – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
18.7. – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys