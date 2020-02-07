Advertisement

BTS will be returning to their biggest tour to North America this spring. To support their upcoming album, Map of the Soul: 7, the K-Pop sensations have planned a stadium tour with 15 dates.

The “Map of the Soul Tour” takes place between April and June 2020 and includes dates at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Rose Bowl in Los Angeles; Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas; Bobby Dodd Stadium in Orlando; MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ; FedEx Field in Washington, DC; Rogers Center in Toronto; and Solider Field in Chicago.

After the North American stage, BTS will play further stadium shows in London, Berlin and Barcelona in July.

Tickets will be sold to the general public from February 7th. You can get tickets here.

Check out the full BTS tour schedule below. As soon as the tickets are sold out, you can secure them here.

Map of the Soul: 7 will be released on February 21. BTS previewed the album with a performance of their new single “Black Swan” in a recent episode of the late late show with James Corden.

BTS 2020 tour dates:

25.04. – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

26.04. – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium

05/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl

05/09 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ Cotton Bowl Stadium

14.05. – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

17.05. – Atlanta, GA @ Bobby Dodd Stadium

23.05. – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

24.05. – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

27.05. – Washington, DC @ FedEx Field

30.05. – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

31.05. – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Center

06/05 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

06/06 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

07/03 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

07/04 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

07/11 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

17.7. – Barcelona, ​​ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

18.7. – Barcelona, ​​ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys