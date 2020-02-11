Advertisement

Boris Johnson’s suggestion that the UK might be willing to accept an Australian-style relationship with the EU without a formal trade agreement has “surprised” Brussels.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, pointed out that even Australia wants a better trade relationship with the bloc than the current one.

She said that the UK and the EU must be “much more ambitious” to reach a full trade agreement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen talks to EU Head Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (Jean-Francois Badias / AP)

In a speech setting out the negotiating objectives of the UK, Johnson said the question was whether to seek a Canadian-style deal or an Australian-style relationship, “and I have no doubt that the UK will prosper in both cases” .

However, Mrs von der Leyen said in the European Parliament that both models did not meet the objective of allowing trade without tariffs and quotas.

That objective, set out in the political declaration, requires a “level playing field” where both parties ensure “fair competition and the protection of social, environmental and consumer standards”.

“We are ready to discuss all the different models of trade agreements. But all these models, whatever you choose, have one thing in common – they come not only with rights, but also with obligations for both parties. “

The deal in Canada eliminates most, but not all, rates and quotas and “we still have our standards that must be adhered to,” she said.

Mrs von der Leyen added: “To be honest, I was a little surprised to hear the UK Prime Minister talk about the Australian model.

Australia

“Australia is without a doubt a strong and like-minded partner. But the European Union has no trade agreement with Australia.

“We are currently trading under WTO conditions and, if this is the British choice, well, we are fine with that, without a doubt.”

But the EU tried to conclude a trade agreement with Australia to put an end to the current situation.

“Of course the UK can decide to settle for less, but I personally believe we should be much more ambitious,” she said.

Mrs von der Leyen’s speech in Strasbourg came when the British government explained further details of its plans for January 1, 2021 after the expiry of the transitional period of the Brexit.

Chancellor Sajid Javid said the government will strive to complete a full set of equivalence assessments by June 2020 – allowing the UK and the EU to respect each other’s rules.

But he said the United Kingdom would also have the freedom to deviate and regulate in a different way than the rules in Brussels.

He wrote in City AM and said: “Each party will only grant equivalence if it believes that the regulations of the other party are compatible.

“But compatible does not mean identical, and both the UK and the EU have recognized the importance of focusing on the results of the regulations at different times.

“We will no longer be regulators, but we will continue to work for the highest international standards for financial regulation and for shaping global regulation.”

Senior cabinet minister Michael Gove confirmed on Monday that goods coming from the EU to Great Britain will be subject to import controls from January 1.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said the government should work quickly to get the infrastructure in place by the beginning of 2021, and warned that without adequate preparations the availability of goods on the shelves would be disrupted, with fresh fruit and vegetables particularly vulnerable.