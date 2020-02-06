Bruno Mars will star in a new music film for Disney

Advertisement

Bruno Mars has signed a contract with Disney to appear in an upcoming feature film.

As Deadline announces, the studio will develop a music-driven play that Mars plays and produces. After months of back and forth with Sean Bailey, production president at Walt Disney Studios, the next step for Mars’ upcoming project will be to find an author who will turn the idea into a full feature. Although the details of the plot are not entirely clear, the film will appear to contain mostly original music written and performed by the pop star.

The role will be the first major role of the Grammy winner, but he’s been immersed in the acting world for years. Mars had a short break at Honeymoon in Vegas in 1992, along with the recent language work in Rio 2 and of course his skits when he hosted Saturday Night Live.

While we wait for more details on the project, Disney seems to be putting together an arsenal of upcoming musical features as the studio would recently release a film version of the hugely popular musical Hamilton in October 2021. In the meantime, Bruno Mars is still live and his Vegas residency is due next month. Grab your seats here.