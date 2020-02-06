Advertisement

Bruno Mars gets his own Disney film. Deadline reports that the singer has signed a contract with the studio to produce and play a narrative feature film with original music that was written and performed by Mars himself.

Mars doesn’t have much acting experience, but he appeared as a child actor in the film Honeymoon In Vegas and voiced a singing Spix’s macaw named Roberto in the animated reportage Rio 2 from 2014. He also has a double duty as moderator and musical guest of Saturday Night Live and is an accomplished performer all round.

Disney recently also signed a contract with Lin-Manuel Miranda to distribute the filmed version of its blockbuster stage musical Hamilton. The film, which will feature a performance of the original Broadway cast from 2016, will hit theaters in October 2021.

