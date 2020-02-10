Advertisement

Since their formation in 1975, Iron Maiden has been the most productive heavy metal band of all time. And with a new album that may be released in 2020, there is no sign that they will stop. Well, singer Bruce Dickinson says there is no end in sight and the band will never retire.

During a non-written Q&A after a Saturday lecture in Bucharest, Romania, Dickinson was asked what would happen to Iron Maiden if his members retired. First, Dickinson sarcastically painted a future in which the band performed with look-a-likes of their current line-up. Then he came to the punch line.

“I like it. There is always hope.” After the current members have retired, there will be a lot of Iron (Maiden) members, “said Dickinson (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).” We don’t even need royal holograms (Use) You know what I mean? You can actually have real Iron Maiden members who look like us, but we’re not. That’s good. I like it. It’s not a bad idea. Then we can just lean back and pay royalties and don’t do any work. Good idea! It will never happen because we will never retire. “

Dickinson confirmed bassist Steve Harris’ views on the same subject. Harris had previously told SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation that the band had no immediate plans to withdraw – as long as they could still play physically.

“We all have a feeling that if we feel that we can no longer cut it, we will discuss it and that will probably be the end,” said Harris. “But at the moment we don’t feel that way. We have the feeling that we are still pulling our weight, so to speak. We are just fine. So far, it is good. I don’t want to tempt fate, but we do is good. “

Iron Maiden apparently stopped recording a new album in 2019, with producer Kevin “Caveman” Shirley hinting that there could be a release for 2020.

In the meantime, Maiden will continue their “Legacy of the Beast Tour” with a new round of dates for 2020 in Australia, Japan and Europe. Tickets are available here.