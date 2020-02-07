Brooklyn Nine-Nine Boss breaks decisive Jake and Amy down

Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Warning: In the next issue, spoilers are expected for the Brooklyn Nine-Nine season premiere on Thursday.

And child makes three?

Jake and Amy have a necessary dialogue in Brooklyn Nine-Nines season 7 premiere. The sergeant climbs on the mattress and announces to her husband that she was pregnant, but it was just a false alarm. They agree that if you decided to stay 12 months beforehand it could be a bit boring, but it would have been “kind of cool” too. Therefore, the couple decides to start an experiment for a child first.

Advertisement

Jake and Amy discussed for the first time about giving birth to a baby in the sixth season of the episode “Casecation”. Jake hesitated to have teenagers, but eventually came up with the idea of ​​eventually starting a household.

Why now?

“I had a lot of internal debates about whether I had to make this story or not,” Dan Goor, co-author of the collection, told TVLine. “I don’t need it to look like the present looks like it at first glance. One thing a couple might feel comfortable with is having children, so I didn’t have to make it look like there was inevitability for them teenagers. “

Goor also considered how a “Peraltiago” child can change the DNA of the collection. “It’s an office comedy, and teenagers don’t normally belong to the office,” he says. “I am also aware of the truth that most of the exhibits lead to their characters having young people because there are only so many stories to tell,” which was not the case here. It also had nothing to do with actress Melissa Fumero being pregnant in real life. “We had thoroughly damaged [Amy] ‘s act before she told us that she was pregnant,” he confirms.

“The factor that really satisfied me that it could be a rewarding story was to talk to Melissa about Amy, who tries to have and have teenagers,” says Goor. “We now have a really strong female character who loves their job, and … having a child and trying to have a child are issues that women in the workforce cope with. There are conflicts that arise from it, and there are difficulties and obstacles that all make good stories. It was actually a conversation with Melissa that made me think, “This can be a rewarding factor.”

Are you on board with a possible “Peraltiago” child? Rate the first episode of B99 again, then add feedback.