Broncos hire Mike Shula as new quarterback coach

ENGLEWOOD, Colorado – The Denver Broncos finished their attacking U-turn on Tuesday by hiring veteran NFL assistant Mike Shula as quarterback coach.

Shula and new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur bring more than four decades of combined NFL training experience to Denver, where they will accompany QB Drew Lock in its second season in 2020.

Shula and Shurmur, both 54, replaced T.C. McCartney, 29, and Rich Scangarello, 47, respectively.

Scangarello and McCartney both brought no experience in their roles a year ago as the Broncos attempted to modernize their long-term offensive. The Broncos (7-9) averaged 17.6 points and did not display the expected innovation, but they ended on a good note with Lock starting the last five weeks and becoming 4-1 in these starts.

Head coach Vic Fangio fired Scangarello a few weeks ago after initially saying he had no plans for a staff reshuffle. This thought changed after Shurmur became available after being ousted as head coach of the New York Giants.

Shula has been a QB coach or offensive coordinator in the NFL for the past 20 years, including the past two seasons in New York where he served as an offensive coordinator for Shurmur.

“Mike is a very respected coach in the league, especially when it comes to quarterback development. His familiarity with Pat is an added bonus, but what is most impressive are Mike’s proven quarterback coaches at many stages in their careers, “said Fangio in a statement. “We are fortunate to add someone with their depth of experience, coaching ability and unique perspective to our staff.”

Under the tutelage of Shula last season, Daniel Jones became the second rookie in league history to make two dozen touchdowns with 12 or fewer interceptions.

A year earlier, Eli Manning, who retired last week, had a career high of 66% of his passes and had the lowest interception percentage (1.9) in his career.

Before joining the Giants, Shula worked with Cam Newton for seven seasons as Carolina QB coach (2011-12) and offensive coordinator (2013-17).

