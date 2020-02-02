Brittany Matthews: 5 Things You Should Know About Patrick Mahome's Gorgeous Girlfriend

Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews attend the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs in Tremendous Bowl LIV and cheer him on from the stands!

Brittany Matthews is the happy friend of Kansas Metropolis Chiefs Quarterback, Patrick MahomesWhen he performed in Tremendous Bowl LIV on February 2, 2020, she or he was on stage and in the middle in Miami. Brittany is a great spokeswoman for helping the KC Chiefs on social media through the biggest recovery of the 12 months. The chiefs’ followers are very familiar with the relationship between Patrick and Brittany. Just the thing for the attractive 23-year-old.

1. She & Patrick are childhood favorites. Patrick and Brittany have been in a relationship since they graduated from high school. They had simply been teenagers after being admitted together, so they now live together practically ten years later. The two bought a house in Kansas Metropolis together in 2019, although they admitted that they have no plans to settle there permanently.

2. She is a former soccer player. Brittany played football in school and even spent 12 months working in Iceland for business. Her time as an athlete impressed her to love being in the gym.

Advertisement

3. She is a health trainer. Brittany runs her personal health company, which is called Brittany Lynne Health. She recognized her enthusiasm for health after playing soccer for 12 months and realized that she loved being in the gym much more than being on the ball.

4. She has a bachelor’s degree. Brittany has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. When she was in college in Tyler at the College of Texas, she and Patrick had a long-distance relationship when he was studying at Texas Tech.

5. She is an enthusiastic supporter of the KC Chiefs. Brittany typically posts on social media related to the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and is a huge fan of the workforce.