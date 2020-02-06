Britons love the broadcaster

Advertisement

Government moves over the BBC “feels” like an attempt to bully the broadcaster, its former president Lord Grade said.

Culture secretary Nicky Morgan has signaled the possible end of the TV license fee, which supports the financing of the almost 100-year-old broadcaster, while denying BBC denial.

But Lord Grade, who was president of the company from 2004 to 2006, said that “the government is open to a BBC bullying accusation.”

The conservative peer told the Today program: “The government is currently very unhappy with the BBC’s coverage of Brexit … So to put all this forward … leave them open for criticism.”

Asked if their movements are “an attempt to bully the BBC,” he said, “I don’t know. It certainly feels that way.

“I would say this to the government:” Be very careful. The British people love the BBC. They sometimes like to hate it, but they love the BBC and will support it.

“And if they feel that the independence of the BBC is threatened by a government, they will not be friendly to it.”

He said that decriminalization of the license fee – the government has launched a consultation on the issue – is a “very difficult” problem.

And he told the BBC Radio 4 program: “If you put the BBC on a subscription model, they will only create the programs that they think will generate subscriptions.

“The BBC can now take phenomenal risks with programming. It is the nursery for talent in this country at all levels. “

complaints

He denied that he was a non-critical friend of the broadcaster and said he had “made a number of complaints” about the BBC over the years.

“The BBC hides when it is criticized and I am very critical of that,” he said.

“That is completely wrong, because they expect everyone to come in and be responsible … It is shocking.”

Baroness Morgan said “the license fee will remain in force” until the end of December 2027, the current charter period.

“However, we must all be broad-minded about the future of the license fee after this point,” she said.

BBC Broadcasting House (Ian West / PA)

The culture secretary said she “completely refutes” the suggestion that the changes are motivated by punishing the BBC for alleged verbal abuse during the elections.

A spokeswoman for the broadcaster, celebrating his 100th birthday in 2022, said the license fee ensures an “independent broadcaster”.

She said: “The BBC is the most widely used media organization in the UK. It reaches most people. It is used the most. You wouldn’t think that about some things.

“The license fee continues to ensure that the BBC is an independent, universal broadcaster, committed to serving everyone and investing in UK creativity.

“It is the agreed method to finance the BBC until at least 2027, and of course we are happy to discuss the financing model during the next Charter Review.”

She added: “If we want a strong BBC that defends the UK abroad, brings the nation together, promotes the success of the creative economy and invests heavily in British talent, people need to explain how other models could do that better than the license fees. “

