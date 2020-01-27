Advertisement

A Briton died while being held in the United States in Florida, the Guardian confirmed.

The death was first reported by BuzzFeed News, which stated that the man was 39 years old and that the cause was originally attributed to hanging suffocation. The incident allegedly took place Saturday last week.

“Our personnel are in contact with the American authorities after the death of a Briton in Florida,” said a spokeswoman for the Foreign Office in London.

Foreign Ministry officials are said to have been in contact with the deceased’s wife, while US officials are investigating the circumstances of the death.

It was not known in which of the four Florida detention centers the man was detained and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) did not respond to requests for comment.

The incident marks the fifth death in a detention center in fiscal 2020, which begins in October 2019. There were eight deaths in ice custody in fiscal 2019.

The prison population in the United States has skyrocketed under the Trump administration. Ice detained 510,854 people last year, up from 396,448 in 2018. The administration has also increased its use of detention centers, mainly run by private security companies, with a new concentration of detention centers open in the great south.

The provision of medical care and mental health care in detention centers has come under increasing criticism during the Trump administration after a series of high-profile deaths since 2017.

Late last year, House Democrats on the Oversight and Reform Committee launched an investigation to investigate a “disturbing pattern of abuse and mistreatment” of migrants in detention.

