Britney Spears very criticized: she pushes an insult!

Critics have focused on Britney Spears for a long time. Now the singer has had enough. She recognized it in a video on her Instagram account.

Britney Spears is aware of the film star’s struggles. As the first star of Mickey membership, she became famous with the hit “Child One Extra Time”. The singer then had a nice job in the center. The constant stress led her to a series of excesses. She shaved her head in public. Although younger, Spears also underwent a number of medication packages.

If everything seems higher for them right now, Britney Spears just won’t be executed with her demons. She certainly made a passage in a psychiatric institution earlier this year. Her ex-husband also questions the custody of her two sons Preston and Jayden. This latter disadvantage must be remedied in court. The singer has not yet made the paparazzi talk.

BRITNEY COUNTS ON INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears has chosen to post a video on her Instagram account. She yells at all the people who criticize her all day long.

“Absolutely happy vacation colleagues! I really like to share problems with all of you, but it has proven to be a hassle to continue to do so because individuals are giving very bad feedback, ”she said. “If you don’t like cleaning supplies, just hold them to yourself and stop following that particular person! There is no motive to give bad feedback and intimidate people,” she said. I wish you a nice holiday and God bless you, ”she concluded. Hoping to silence the worst languages.