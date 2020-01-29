Britney Spears, 38, walks into the ocean while rocking a small blue bikini on the beach

Advertisement

Britney Spears lives her biggest life by the sea! The singer shared a brand new clip of herself with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari’s cowboy hat while operating in the ocean on January 27. Oh, and her abs are great too!

Britney Spears traveled again in time until her childhood in a brand new Instagram video that shows her operating in the ocean! The singer, 38, admitted that it was many years ago that she really loved the ocean. Britney confirmed her extreme match setting in a small blue bikini while she took a walk in the sand with boyfriend, Sam AsghariWhite cowboy hat on.

“I had a lot of fun at the moment … but I will say that the water was very cold, so I just had contact and ran !!!” Britney admitted in the title of her clip, which was accompanied by a cheerful song performed in the background. “It has really been a long time since I appeared on the ocean … and it is so weird how the ocean individuals make people feel so small,” she continued.

Although Britney’s day at the beach was apparently pleasant, she had one remorse. “I felt like I was four years old and just wanted me to remind you to wear my boogie board,” she said in her caption’s conclusion. The clip also confirmed an amazing sunset while Britney dipped her toes in the ocean.

(Video Credit Score: Britney Spears / Instagram)

“I steal my cowboy hat,” her boyfriend, a health coach, wrote in the feedback. In a suspension prior to Britney’s ocean video, she shared a collection of photos from a day of riding with Sam.

Britney and Sam, who called themselves ‘Prince & The Southern Star’, are depicted on their own horse in the grass with mountains behind them. Sam was wearing the same hat in the snap fasteners that Britney wore in her coastal clip.

