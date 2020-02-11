Advertisement

A team of British scientists believe that they were among the first to start testing a vaccine against the new coronavirus that killed over 900 people and has spread across the world.

Imperial College London researchers said their ultimate goal was to effectively and safely stop the spread of the SARS-like strain by the end of the year.

“Right now we just gave the vaccine we made from these bacteria to mice,” said Paul McKay, researcher at Imperial College London, AFP, in an interview on Monday.

“We hope that over the next few weeks we can determine the response that we can see in these mice, in their blood, in their antibody response to the coronavirus.”

Scientists around the world are trying to find a way to eradicate a new strain of a known virus that has been successfully controlled in the past.

Imperial College London said it wasn’t sure how advanced other teams’ research was at the moment, but the animal testing they started on Monday was one of the first.

The UK has registered eight cases and has had to close two medical center branches in the southeastern city of Brighton, where at least two people tested positive.

However, developing a vaccine is a tedious process that typically involves years of animal testing and clinical trials on humans.

Regulators must then ensure that the vaccine is so safe and effective that it can be mass-produced.

Imperial College London hopes that researching the SARS corona virus almost two decades ago can speed things up.

“We hope to be the first to introduce this vaccine into human clinical trials, and that may be our personal goal,” said McKay.

“Once the phase 1 trial is completed – which can take a few months – an efficacy study in people can begin immediately, which will also take a few months to complete,” added McKay.

“Perhaps by the end of this year there will be a functional, tested vaccine that is suitable for use in humans.”

“Collaborative race”

Much of the world’s current research into the new strain is funded by the Coalition for Innovations in Disease Prevention (CEPI).

The group was founded at the 2017 World Economic Forum in Davos to help pharmaceutical companies and universities combine their strengths and eliminate dangerous and preventable diseases.

Imperial College London does not work with any of the current CEPI partner teams and requires its own sources of funding.

Scientists hope that successful animal testing can help secure investments that will allow clinical trials to begin between June and August.

McKay said it would be unfair to say that the various universities and companies are competing to be the first to develop a vaccine.

“With all this information, there has been so much cross-sharing – I mean, once the genome was sequenced, the Chinese shared it freely with everyone in the world,” he noted.

“So, to put it in a competitive sense, it’s probably not accurate. I would say it’s a collaborative race.”

