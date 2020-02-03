Advertisement

British Royal News suggests that Prince Harry will find no happiness in his new home in Canada. At least that’s what a royal expert believes. Although he starts a new life with his wife Meghan Markle, he leaves his old life – along with everyone he has ever loved -. And for many royal observers, this is quite troubling. Here’s what you need to know:

According to Express.co.uk, broadcaster Annabel Croft doesn’t think it will work in the long run, as much as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to find their way in their new life in Canada. In fact, he thinks the prince will be extremely miserable. And not just because he’s trying to live a new life in a new country for the first time, but also because he’s going to miss his family at home.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_f3T3X6eavU [/ embed]

Advertisement

British Royal News: Prince Harry will not be happy in Canada, says Royal Expert

For Prince Harry, the final decision to say goodbye to royal life – which is simply the only life he has ever known – could have devastating consequences.

If that weren’t enough, royal experts and observers seem to blame Meghan Markle for pulling Harry off the Royals. When asked about Harry’s future in Canada, Croft said, “I don’t really know if I’m currently a monarchist or not, and I’m not sure about Meghan Markle. She seems to have taken Harry away from his family and now he has withdrawn his royal titles. I think she is doing the same in Canada. I can’t imagine how they will live a quieter life in Canada and I don’t think they will be happier than the rest of the royal family. “

In the meantime, drop us a line with your thoughts in our comments below. Don’t forget to check Daily Soap Dish for the latest news about Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family. For more royal and prominent baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.