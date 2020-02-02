British Royal News: Meghan Markle wants to return to her Hollywood roots

Advertisement

British Royal News suggests that Meghan Markle is no longer working for the Queen of England. There is a very good chance that she will go back to her Hollywood roots. In fact, new reports say the Duchess of Sussex is actively looking for agents, which means that she may soon be hiring a new manager or agent. Here’s what you need to know:

According to recent reports, Meghan Markle wants to bring her toes to Hollywood. It’s been a few years since the last time she was seen on the screen when the Duchess was forced to retire from her career when she married Prince Harry. But now that both she and Harry have resigned from their roles as high-ranking members of the royal family, she wants to move back into the spotlight. But what type of headlights remains to be seen.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She started public relations, ”a source reports exclusively to Us Weekly. This was first announced in the “Hot Hollywood” podcast by Us. “It can be a manager or an agent, but she is trying to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

Of course, Meghan Markle didn’t comment on her future plans herself, but anything is possible at the moment. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently in Vancouver, Canada because they plan to make the city their new home base. That’s why many people wonder if Meghan’s next step could be in Hollywood since Vancouver is only a short flight to Los Angeles. Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland also lives all day in LA.

