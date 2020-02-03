Advertisement

According to British Royal News, Meghan Markle is returning to her roots on television. But instead of a new television series, she takes the path of reality. There are new reports that Meghan will be featured on a Canadian reality TV show that talks about second weddings. Here’s what you need to know:

While there has been much speculation that Meghan could possibly return to the entertainment industry, royal fans are surprised that their comeback would take place on a reality show. She will do a show called “I Do, Redo” with her best friend Jessica Mulroney. While her guest appearances on the upcoming Netflix show will be sporadic, a source close to the situation didn’t indicate whether Meghan would do it or not get a gig paycheck. But when paid, the union fear for a guest role on a Canadian TV show is about $ 588. The 10-part series will “review the first disasters at weddings before the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples are realized again.”

British Royal News: Meghan Markle lands the first Megxit gig after the reality show

For Meghan Markle, this should be something that is exactly in her alley since she was married twice. Their 2018 wedding to Prince Harry cost $ 42 million. Her wedding dress was designed by Givenchy and her bespoke engagement ring was made from a diamond from Botswana. It also had two smaller stones that once belonged to Princess Diana. Meanwhile, Jessica Mulroney often appears in Good Morning America, where she gives fashion advice on how to dress on a budget. The stylist lives in Toronto, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently settling in Vancouver.

So far, Meghan Markle has not given any comments about her new appearance.