According to the British Royal News, Kate Middleton finds it very difficult to deal with the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer members of the British royal family. In fact, there is a new report that indicates that the Duchess of Cambridge appears to be panicking and that she has been in anxiety since Harry and Meghan. Here’s what you need to know:

According to Us Weekly, one of the reasons why Kate Middleton is so stressful is that she knows she’s always in the spotlight, both in a good and a bad way. However, this doesn’t seem to be the biggest problem. Instead, it’s the fact that she may have to lift some of the workloads that the Sussexes left behind. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently building their new life in Vancouver with their son Archie Harrison.

British Royal News: Is Kate Middleton concerned about anxiety after Brexit?

A source close to the situation puts it like this: “Kate is panicked and has bouts of anxiety. She has little time to rest and when she tries to sleep, her mind keeps racing. She’s pretty thin,” the insider says, “and now she is really concerned about how she can handle the extra workload beyond her family

If that weren’t enough, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle no longer seem to be talking to each other. In fact, neither woman has spoken since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced that they are leaving the royal family. The insider added, “They couldn’t be any farther apart.”

Now it remains to be seen whether Kate can handle the extra work or not. With three children at home, she definitely has a lot on her plate.