Dozens of railway companies are offering reduced services as the UK is heading for Storm Ciara, which is expected to have wind speeds in excess of 120 km / h.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in Northern Ireland, Scotland and the North East of England on Saturday.

The warning is expected to spread to the rest of the UK by Sunday. An additional amber warning in the south east of England and Wales signals very strong winds.

Several rail companies said they would offer a reduced service with speed limits. Among them is Network Rail, which offers trains with a maximum speed of 80 km / h on most routes.

Grand Central closed all connections between London, Bradford and Sunderland on Sunday.

LNER, Avanti West Coast and South Western Railway are among the train companies that customers with tickets for Sunday can also use them for some services on Saturday or Monday. Commuters are advised to check National Rail for updates before traveling this weekend.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Winds will increase in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Northern England and Wales until Saturday before they become very windy across the UK in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Gusts of 80 to 60 miles per hour are expected everywhere inland, along the coast even stronger gusts of 80 miles per hour or more. “

The 10km London Winter Run event, which was designed to attract 25,000 people, was canceled after the organizers said they were “unable to ensure the safety of our runners, crew, and volunteers.”

London’s eight Royal Parks, including Hyde Park and Regent’s Park, will be closed on Sunday.

The opening ceremony for Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture was canceled due to bad weather on the west coast of Ireland. The event was supposed to be a fire spectacle and attract thousands of people.

The organizers of the Galway ceremony said: “Since the weather warnings were introduced earlier this week, we have been in constant contact with the relevant authorities and in the interest of public safety, the weather warnings mean that this is considered unsafe to continue.

“We are saddened by the community cast, our volunteers and the whole team who have worked so hard in the past weeks and months.

“Today’s event would have marked the finale of a hugely successful week-long series of events on fire guidance for lighting ceremonies that illuminated cities throughout the county.”

The Saturday evening ceremony should be the highlight of smaller events in Galway next week. Forecaster Met Éireann issued an orange wind warning for the region as storm Ciara is expected to bring gusts of up to 120 km / h.

Drivers are cautioned to exercise extra caution on the road as heavy rain conditions may occur, particularly on coastal or exposed roads.

Guy Addington, head of regional water security at RNLI, said: “This harsh weather could make visiting our coasts around the UK and Ireland tricky and result in very dangerous sea conditions.”