British media must pay more attention to Europe Latest Brexit news and top stories

Andrew Adonis

Boris Johnson in the lower house. Photo: UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / PA Wire.

The British media are obsessed with American politics, but we can learn more from our continental neighbors, says Andrew Adonis.

I stayed up to watch the State of the Union speech on Tuesday night. Great theater. Nancy Pelosi explaining Donald Trump’s speech while sitting right behind him is one of the best moments of this presidency.

It would be followed by the even more theatrical acquittal of Trump by the Republican majority in his senate “trial,” although a judicial trial would be less involved in establishing facts and feelings of guilt.

All this reflects a degree of polarization in American politics unprecedented in modern times. There is now a gap of 82 percentage points in Trump approval ratings between Democrats and Republicans. Approximately 89% of Republicans approve of this, but only 7% of Democrats.

All this is very alarming for the future of the ‘United States’. However, the mistake is to think that it reflects a universal democratic trend of disintegration. Here in Europe the position is very different; and since this is our continent, we may need to pay more attention to the state of the union on our doorstep.

In Great Britain we are fixed by American politics, but we almost ignore Europe. Nevertheless, voting irregularities in this week’s Iowa caucuses are far less important to us than the decisive defeat of archaeologist Matteo Salvini in Emilia-Romagna last week or the sharp rise of Sinn Fein in the Irish election campaign.

The media has a lot to justify. All of them, including the BBC, are obsessed with the US but barely report Europe. It is much more exciting for journalists to swan around Washington than Warsaw, and none of those horrible foreign languages ​​are involved.

For the right-wing media there is an open ideological and commercial agenda. Nigel Farage and Piers Morgan imagine themselves as transatlantic impresarios and doing very well. For them and their paymasters, the more Trump, the better. It sells. And a Great Britain is their dream. The rest of us have to watch out.

So here is the ‘state of the union’ in Europe. Yes, Britain has left, but the effect of this English nationalist wave is that the rest of Europe has come closer together. The EU has never been so popular among the others 27. It deeply reveals that the populists Le Pen, Salvini and Orban are competing with each other to reject Frexit, It-exit and Hung-exit (yes, I made up the latter two: they never existed to begin with).

As far as the European center on the left and center right are concerned, they are very much alive and win elections. The Spanish Social Democrats just formed a government on the fourth attempt. Macron is on its way to re-election. He faces demonstrations every month, but when was that not true in Paris?

As for Germany, the heart of Europe, the ultracentrist Angela Merkel has just entered her 15th year of power in Berlin. And the most important challenger for her succession when she finally retires? Not the extreme right-wing AfD, but the Merkel and Greens CDU, an essentially pragmatic modernizing party that successfully rules some of the German Länder in coalition with the CDU, although you would never know this, or their policies, from the British media.

As for Washington in Europe, Brussels is also in good shape. The new team from the Commission and the Council of Ministers are doing well. British prime ministers come and go while Michel Barnier is supreme in the Brexit negotiations with the 27 member states behind him.

The union that is really in danger is the one closest to home: the United Kingdom. Brexit, and the English nationalist version of Boris Johnson who sold it, are an Exocet for the future of the UK. The only question in Scotland is when “Indyref2” is being held and whether independence can be resisted this time. Especially so hospitable with the EU.

The most important election for us is the upcoming Irish poll, which shortly after the division of power was restored to a Northern Ireland that actually remains in the EU, under last year’s Varadkar-Johnson deal.

What would an Irish government led by Sinn Féin mean? I have no idea. The BBC has done nothing to inform us. I only discovered the revolution in Dublin by reading the Irish Times.

