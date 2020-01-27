British court orders sale of Force India yacht linked to Vijay Mallya

Advertisement

Vijay Mallya was the ultimate beneficiary of the Mangusta 165 super yacht of 49.9 meters, owned by a company associated with Gizmo Invest SA. (AP / PTI)

A British court ordered Monday that a luxury yacht owned by Force India Limited is sold and the proceeds used to repay Qatar National Bank to enforce its mortgage on the ship.

During legal proceedings brought by the bank in the Admiralty Division of the High Court in England, it was claimed that beverage magnate Vijay Mallya’s son Siddharth Mallya was the ultimate beneficiary of the yacht.

However, the bank said that without addressing this issue, their claim focused on the recovery of outstanding loan payments, estimated at around 6 million euros.

“Security for the loan … included a personal guarantee from Dr. Mallya, a person closely associated with the borrower,” notes Monday’s judgment in Nigel Teare in London.

“The claimed amount in this business action is 5 million euros plus interest and the” collection “costs that the claimant has to recover,” it adds.

The verdict also notes that the suspect, named “the owner of the Force India yacht”, chose not to appear in a planned trial earlier this month after his lawyers “came off the plate” in November last year. .

The yacht itself remains arrested in Southampton, a port on the south coast of England, and court-appointed Admiral Marshal Paul Farren will now continue to organize the assessment and sale of the ship to recover the costs.

As part of the process, all other claimants will be notified of the proceeds of the sale to register their claims within an advertised period in the coming six to ten weeks.

A consortium of Indian banks, led by the State Bank of India, is likely to be among those claimants because they are pursuing a separate bankruptcy order against Mallya for unpaid loans in connection with his now defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

“Today’s court order means that the yacht must be sold and large sums of money must be paid to the claimant (Qatar National Bank),” said Gideon Shirazi, the lawyer who appeared on behalf of Qatar National Bank.

Described as a 49.9-meter Mangusta 165 super yacht, the yacht was owned by a company affiliated with Gizmo Invest SA, which is claimed to be the 64-year-old Mallya and that the final beneficiary of Force India his son is Sidharth.

Shirazi told the judge on Monday that a defense claim that “improper influence” was involved in the yacht mortgage process was removed at a later stage of the court proceedings, which caused significant additional costs for Qatar National Bank.

The judge agreed that it had been a “striking allegation” and awarded damages to the claimant.

Mallya, meanwhile, remains on bail on an order executed by Scotland Yard in April 2017 pending a higher court next month against his extradition order to India, signed by former UK home secretary Sajid Javid last year.

The former Kingfisher Airlines boss had won a deferment in July last year when a panel of two judges at the Royal Courts of Justice in London authorized him to appeal against the Westminster Magistrates’ Court extradition order against fraud and money laundering to go Rs 9,000 crores in India.

