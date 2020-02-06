British Asians speak of racism and alienation since the outbreak of the corona virus

Advertisement

British Asian people say they have experienced an increase in racism following the corona virus outbreak in China, ranging from verbal abuse to physical attacks.

Although only two cases of the virus were reported in the UK, different people living in London described people who left them on public transport.

MiMi Aye, a Burmese food writer from London, posted pictures of a trip on the Victoria’s Line from the Tube on Tuesday where people showed to choose instead of sitting next to her.

Just on the central line.

Only standing room, except … pic.twitter.com/hZwAalbE7u

– MiMi Aye (@meemalee) February 4, 2020

“I boarded the Victoria line in Highbury and Islington and was on my way to Oxford Circus. Platform was full, coach was full, “she told the PA’s press office.

“I noticed that no one sat on either side of me and I thought,” Huh, that’s weird “… I decided to take pictures of the empty seats around me.

“People around me looked very uncomfortable and would not attract my attention.

“I’m not going to say that it was certainly because of racism. Because I usually never know for sure if things happen.”

Coronaracism

Many others have gone to social media to describe similar experiences, with writer Angela Hui tweeting: “Don’t you like to see it when a man sits next to you on the tube in the empty chair and immediately gets up and mumbles again” errr, not next to coronavirus’. “

British-Chinese comedian Ken Cheng summarized the experience for many when he tweeted: “Less than 0.001% of the Chinese have a corona virus but more than 99.999% have already experienced coronary racism.”

Apparently people stay away from Chinatown in London because they think they will catch the corona virus. What idiots! I look forward to an excellent meal there tonight at my usual place.

– John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) 4 February 2020

Reports of such discriminatory behavior have been heard worldwide, with Asian Twitter users returning to racist stereotypes in France with the hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus – “I am not a virus”.

After being confronted with online abuse, the American beauty YouTuber Michelle Phan wrote on Twitter: “Why do some of you tell me to eat bats again? I am American you ignorant f ****, “she wrote on social media.

“The coronavirus has just encouraged more of these terrible jokes,” Mrs. Aye said, adding that she has also noticed an increase in people who mock Asian cuisine.

From verbal to physical

In some cases, aggression has passed from verbal to physical.

Allegedly a group of Chinese tourists was spit out in Venice, while a viral video showed a man in Canada that he told a Chinese Canadian woman that she “dropped her corona virus”.

Closer to home, in Sheffield, a Chinese postgraduate student was reportedly pushed and verbally abused to wear a face mask.

South Yorkshire police said they had not received reports of the incident, but “had contact with both universities and representatives of the Chinese community in the city to provide reassurance and to establish further details.”

Mrs. Aye told PA that she and many others were tired of the implicit and explicit racism with which they were confronted.

“We are only expected to smile and nod and” learn to make a joke “… But if everyone stays silent, things like this will continue.”

