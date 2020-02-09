British Airways sets record for fastest subsonic flight from New York to London

Advertisement

(CNN) – A British Airways (BA) flight broke the record for the fastest subsonic flight ever between New York and London and reached a top speed of over 1,287 km / h.

The Boeing 747 flew overnight from Saturday to Sunday and reached its destination in four hours and 56 minutes when Storm Ciara raced towards the United Kingdom.

The plane landed at Heathrow Airport at 4.43 a.m., almost two hours earlier than planned. According to Flightradar24, an online flight tracking service, the maximum speed during the flight was 1,327 km / h.

The flight tracking platform estimates that the average flight time of an aircraft between London and New York is six hours and 13 minutes.

Flightradar24 announced the record flight announcement on its Twitter account and wrote: “If we are not mistaken, BA will now take Norwegian’s fastest subsonic crossing NY-London back.”

The service added that the British Airways flight was one minute faster than a Virgin Airbus A350 flight that landed at Heathrow shortly thereafter. Another virgin plane struck, landing half an hour later at three minutes.

All three flights clearly exceeded the previous five-hour and 13-minute record that Norwegian had set since January 2018.

Although the BA plane appeared to be clocking faster than the speed of sound – 767 miles per hour – it wouldn’t have broken the sound barrier because of the air pushing it around it. Even when the 747 was traveling at more than 800 miles an hour, it was moving much slower than the speed of sound in relation to the surrounding air.

A BA spokesman said: “We always take precedence over speed records, but our highly trained pilots made the most of the conditions to get customers to London on time.”

Storm Ciara landed in Britain over the weekend, causing serious travel interruptions elsewhere. Two of the busiest airports in Europe – one in Frankfurt am Main and one in Amsterdam (Netherlands) – each canceled more than 100 flights due to the storm.

A company spokesman told CNN that BA, like all other airlines flying to and from the UK, had been affected by Storm Ciara – and had canceled some of its flights and merged others.

