LONDON :

When the worst storm in seven years had targeted the United Kingdom and Europe, a British Airways (BA) flight took advantage of the strong tail winds and reached Heathrow Airport from New York in a record four hours and 56 minutes over 1,290 km per hour ,

According to data available with the online flight tracking service Flightradar24, a British Airways Boeing 747 that departed from JFK airport on Saturday reached Heathrow shortly after 11:20 p.m.

Another Virgin Atlantic Airbus A350 landed a few moments later at Heathrow, just one minute shorter than the BA flight and three minutes faster than another Virgin aircraft that arrived at 5.12 a.m. on Sunday, reports The Independent.

Both BA and Virgin have broken the previous Norwegian airline record from New York to London, which reached London Gatwick from JFK airport in January 2018 in 5 hours and 13 minutes.

However, flights to the US were subject to strong headwinds, resulting in a flight to the US east coast that was more than two and a half hours longer.

Forecasters have warned that the effects of Ciara “will be felt across the UK” if it arrives in England and Wales on Monday and a month of rain is expected in a day, reports the Metro newspaper.

The British Met Office said there was a risk to life from rising waves, flying debris and treacherous road conditions.

