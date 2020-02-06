Advertisement

The government is preparing to reverse plans to lower import duties on most goods coming to Britain last year as part of proposals for post-Brexit trade agreements.

The Ministry of International Trade has decided to simplify the current regime instead of abolishing large parts of it, as the Theresa May government planned under a temporary program to follow a no-deal Brexit.

Trade secretary Liz Truss said she would ask business groups if the government should simplify their tariff policies, which they believed would ensure greater choice and lower prices for consumers.

According to Truss, the purpose of the review was to simplify tariffs and adapt them to UK businesses and households, “by removing tariffs less than 2.5% and tariffs on the next 2.5% -, 5% – or 10% band will be rounded off ”.

For goods such as fire extinguishers, pencils, bicycle pumps and some household refrigerators, tariffs below 2.5% currently apply, which may be deleted under the proposal.

Ministers are also asking for a way to cut tariffs on components used in factory production to cut costs for UK manufacturers.

Last year, the government announced that 87% of UK imports would not get duty if the United Kingdom had not joined the EU single market and customs union, so large parts of the agricultural sector would be cut off by cheaper foreign imports.

Truss urged UK companies to help shape the UK import tariff policy, which will apply from next year as the country prepares for life outside the EU. She said she wanted to hear from companies during a four-week consultation starting March 5 before replacing EU tariffs that will remain in effect for the rest of this year.

The latest import tariffs for goods apply to countries where the UK government has not yet adopted alternative trade arrangements.

However, Truss was immediately criticized by the Director’s Institute for reviewing trade policies while the government and business groups were involved in trade negotiations with the EU and the United States.

Allie Renison, Head of Trade Policy at the IoD, said: “The consultation is at a difficult time as we appear to be negotiating with the US and the EU at the same time. In this way, companies need to weigh up how one set of negotiations affects the conditions for trading with the other, and it underlines the need for maximum clarity of all negotiation objectives so that companies can hope to prepare in advance. “

According to Truss, corporate group contributions would help shape the government’s new “Most Favored” tariff regime, known as the UK’s global tariff. This could include simplifying tariffs and eliminating them entirely for goods for which Britain has no domestic production.

“It is vital that we now say goodbye to the complex tariff plan that the European Union is imposing on us,” she said. “This is our opportunity to develop our own tariff strategy that is suitable for UK consumers and businesses in our country.”

The Ministry of International Trade wants to radically simplify the EU customs system that has grown over the past 50 years.

The UK is a party to around 40 free trade agreements the EU has with around 70 countries, which together make up more than 14% of UK trade.

If these are not replicated as doing business with the UK at the time of Brexit, their benefits to UK businesses will lapse. To date, 20 rollover contracts have been signed with 48 countries, which account for approximately 8.5% of UK trade.

In a separate written statement to the Commons, Truss stated that Britain would “negotiate hard” in its trade negotiations and “be ready to leave if that was in the national interest”.

She said it was one of the government’s top priorities to deepen trade and investment relations with “like-minded partners, starting with the United States, Japan, Australia and New Zealand”.