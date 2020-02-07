Advertisement

Britain shows a “lack of coherence” in leading the major UN climate crisis talks this year and gives the delusional impression that the talks are not a high priority, said one of the world’s leading voices on the climate crisis.

Mary Robinson, a former UN climate ambassador and the first Irish president, also said that major British politicians, including former Prime Minister David Cameron and former Foreign Secretary William Hague, were unwilling to lead the COP 26 summit was harmful.

“It doesn’t help that we get the impression that no one in Britain wants the job. I mean, come on! The United Kingdom has asked to do so, and to take this responsibility forward. “

“This has to be an overriding priority that has to be communicated. I don’t see any coherent drive for [the summit] in the UK.

“The UK’s handling of COP 26 has not become coherent enough for the United Nations to support it at all,” she added.

Robinson, former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, chairman of the Elders group of former countries in the world, served twice as a UN climate ambassador and campaigned for climate justice.

Their outrage reflects the growing concern of some leading international experts over the UK government’s leadership of the vital COP-26 summit, which remains unshaken after a turbulent week.

Claire O’Neill has been critical of Boris Johnson since she was released. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas / AFP via Getty Images

Last Friday, former energy minister Claire O’Neill was abruptly dismissed as the negotiating president. Alongside the UN, this is the key role in bringing countries together to agree on stricter greenhouse gas limits. Since then, O’Neill has launched attacks against Boris Johnson aimed at a lack of interest in the climate crisis. Johnson’s failure to develop a clear idea of ​​how Britain will reach an agreement at COP 26 has also been criticized.

“It is a pity that this happens,” said Yvo de Boer, the United Nations’ leading climate official from 2006 to 2010, who launched the climate change initiative that led to the 2015 Paris Agreement. “The president of the COP really has to be the force for stability in this process. You need someone to turn to key countries to simplify this process. “

The dismissal of O’Neill reminded him of “a very bad time in my life” when the Danish prime minister removed the incumbent COP president, the Danish environment minister Connie Hedegaard, during the COP in Copenhagen in 2009 and the process took the lead , This was one of the factors that brought the Copenhagen summit to a bitter and chaotic end.

In this case, the dismissal took place earlier – which means “that is not irreparable,” said de Boer. “But if it continues, I think it will be harmful.”

Johnson also needed to do more to demonstrate Britain’s leadership in reducing emissions than he had promised to hit zero by 2050. “It is very important that Britain has an internal policy that enables it to build trust in other countries,” said de Boer.

A longtime COP observer, who did not want to be named, said Johnson’s handling of the launch, in which he said no clear steps for a successful outcome to COP 26 or domestic emissions reduction policies, had compromised his reputation among world leaders on the issue , “There was nothing there, it was a mess,” they said. “It made me angry.”

However, the UK’s COP 26 presidency continues to be strongly supported and many leaders are ready to help Johnson and the government build the necessary coalition of countries. COP 26 calls on governments to set stricter greenhouse gas emission reduction targets because the current targets are too weak to meet the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 2 ° C above pre-industrial levels.

“COP 26 needs to send a signal to give governments and businesses guidance [to encourage them to reduce CO2 emissions],” said Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency and one of the world’s most respected voices on climate issues. “I am sure Britain will be a good manager of the COP.”

He said Britain had the diplomatic force to forge the coalition of the countries it needed, even without a COP president. “I know the British officials [who work in the climate field], they have top-class climate experts, some of the best in the world. I have complete confidence in her. “

But he asked the government to show more urgency. “Building a team must be immediate and formulate a clear vision for COP 26. You need leadership, the engagement of all major parties, including developing countries, and all other stakeholders [including business and civil society].”

“The prime minister is really critical – his leadership will be very important for a successful outcome,” he added.

Chile, which holds the current presidency of the UN climate process, also offered its support. Carolina Schmidt, who chaired the Madrid climate negotiations last December, said: “Since the announcement that Britain will take over the presidency of COP 26, we have met with representatives of the UK government several times – including since the COP 25 met in Madrid , We look forward to continuing to work closely with the future COP-26 Presidency and other key partners in 2020. This is a crucial year of climate protection for all of humanity. We have a big challenge ahead of us: the climate crisis is a reality that all countries must tackle together, and we will work closely with our international partners to achieve this. “

Richard Kinley, former deputy head of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat, said there was still time for Britain to recover. “Ideally you would have started earlier, but the politicians in Britain were busy [with Brexit],” he said. “It’s late, but it’s not too late to start, but a lot needs to be done fairly quickly to get the talks going. You need to be mobilized. “

In addition to the absence of a president, there is a widespread feeling that the UK has made a slow start to the extensive diplomatic effort needed to bring the hesitant countries together. “The British diplomatic machine really needs to be in full swing now,” said de Boer. “You have to travel to other capitals to find out what is important and what needs to be done to achieve a high level of ambition. This will only happen if you understand what the red lines are for all parties. “

Some developing countries said they expected more details from the UK, including the identity of the new president. “Without a doubt, it would be good if we knew sooner than later who our main point of contact for COP 26 would be,” said a representative of a key group of countries.

Saleemul Huq, director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development, added: “Every day that the prime minister does not have a COP-26 president is valuable time that is lost.”