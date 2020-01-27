Advertisement

(from left to right) Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump during the annual summit of NATO heads of government. Photo: Steve Parsons / PA.

PA cable / PA pictures

The U.S. ambassador to the UK said British farmers must prepare for chlorinated chicken before the Brexit talks between Donald Trump and Boris Johnson’s teams.

The government has repeatedly vowed not to weaken food standards under a trade agreement with the United States with Environment Minister Theresa Villiers. She said Britain only “didn’t import chlorinated chicken” weeks ago.

But the dispute worsened when US ambassador Woody Johnson wrote to the Sunday Times and insisted that the modified meat and poultry should be accepted by Britain.

“These products should definitely be included in a free trade agreement between the United States and the United Kingdom that creates new markets for farmers from both countries and offers more choices for British and American consumers.” He asked the UK Food Standards Authority to “recommend” the products.

He continued: “The European Food Safety Authority agrees that antimicrobial detergents are the most effective and economical way to fight foodborne diseases, particularly Campylobacter. This is the leading cause of food poisoning in the UK and most other British countries attract it from contaminated chicken.

“Indeed, your own Food Standards Agency has already approved antimicrobial detergents for food poisoning in pre-washed salads that are sold across the UK. Perhaps it should recommend including chicken in this treatment.”

“Millions of Britons visit America every year and I would bet that most of them eat chicken there. If you ask them, they will tell you that American agricultural products are safe, nutritious and delicious.”

A House of Lords report in 2017 warned that “the greatest threat to welfare standards” is that “British farmers are fighting against cheap imported food from countries that produce lower standards than the UK”.

“The government’s desire for Britain to become the world leader in free trade is not necessarily compatible with the desire to maintain high animal welfare standards,” said the EU House of Commons House Committee on Energy and Environment.

