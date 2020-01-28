Britain is already losing 10,000 retail jobs this year

Advertisement

According to new knowledge, almost 10,000 jobs have been lost in retail since the beginning of 2020. Debenhams, Mothercare, and Asda are among several major brands that are closing stores or announcing layoffs.

According to an analysis by the Center for Retail Research, a total of 9,949 jobs were eliminated. Another 1,200 jobs were threatened last week by the collapse of Beales department store and toy retailer Hawkin’s Bazaar, as well as Mothercare. Other retailers that close stores or cut jobs include Game, HMV, Arcadia, and Morrisons.

The extent to which the problematic tax system exists for businesses in city centers is as obvious as the large shift to online shopping. Despite changing consumer habits, retail property owners trust 5G radio technology as a potential savior, according to a separate report.

Around 66 percent of the UK’s top executives see cashless retail as one of the two most important innovations associated with the introduction of 5G. This is clear from the Altus Group’s annual Commercial Real Estate Innovation Report.

Another 77 percent expect that the advantages of the new technology in automated warehouse ordering will also benefit the weakening sector. The report interviewed 400 large property owners and investors with assets under management of over £ 200m. Executives hope 5G will enable retailers to use both augmented reality and virtual reality to improve the customer experience, improve warehouse efficiency, and eliminate queues at checkouts.

65 percent of the cashiers are fired

The report acknowledges that one of the short-term effects of new technologies could lead to further job losses. However, managers believe that this could also lead to job creation in the long term.

The results offer a more optimistic outlook than the Office’s forecasts for national statistics, according to which 65 percent of all retail cashiers and cashiers and 60 percent of employees in inventory control will be fired in the future.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide later this week whether Chinese Huawei technology will be allowed in Britain’s new 5G network despite protests by the U.S. government.

Main roads closed around 6,000 locations in 2019.

Professor Joshua Bamfield, director at the Center for Retail Research, attributed the closures to high costs, low profitability, the rapid growth of online businesses and the lack of in-store investment, as well as poor forecasting.

Key chains that lost last year included Karen Millen, Jack Wills, Bathstore, Patisserie Valerie, and Debenhams. The position will continue to deteriorate as Mothercare closes all UK businesses earlier this year.

Before the December elections, Boris Johnson vowed that a conservative government would extend the retail price discount in England to 50 percent for properties valued at less than £ 51,000.

This is a 33 percent increase and an attempt to curb closure while initiating a basic tax review to ensure that the overall tax burden is reduced as a result of this review.

It remains to be seen whether the conservative government will keep this promise.

