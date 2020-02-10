Advertisement

London: Britain announced on Monday that the number of confirmed cases of coronaviruses has doubled to eight as the government has classified the virus as a serious and imminent threat.

The reason for concern about the coronavirus that occurred in Wuhan, China in December is its rapid spread and the fact that infectious disease experts still don’t know how deadly or contagious it is.

It has killed more than 900 people, most of them in China, and has spread to at least 27 countries and territories. The two deaths outside of mainland China occurred in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

The new cases in England were all known contacts from a previously confirmed British patient in France and were identified by public health officials who were working to track down possible cases.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said the virus was “a serious and immediate public health threat” to give doctors more powers to isolate people.

“We take all necessary precautions to ensure public security,” he said. “The clinical advice has not changed regarding the still moderate risk to the public.”

Arrowe Park Hospital near Liverpool in the north of England and Kents Hill Park in Milton Keynes, about 80 km north of London, have been designated as isolation facilities.

British nationals who flew back from Wuhan are quarantined for 14 days, while travelers returning home from other Asian countries are instructed to isolate themselves if they show any of the coronavirus symptoms.

The new cases in the UK are related to a Brit who had returned from Singapore and stayed in a French ski area between January 24 and 28.

French health officials said on Sunday that five British nationals, including one child, had been diagnosed with the new corona virus in the mountain village.

The airline easyJet said that Public Health England contacted all passengers on board a flight from Geneva to London on January 28, after one of the passengers was later diagnosed with a coronavirus.

“Although the risk to others on board the flight is very low, the crew that operated the flight were advised to monitor their health for 14 days since the flight, as recommended by Public Health England,” said the airline.

“The original flight was 13 days ago and none are showing any symptoms.”

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

