Bring out their champion pedigree

MANILA, Philippines – Final Set, 1-7.

This is the result that Alex Eala’s family saw from the sidelines when 14-year-old Filipina and her partner Priska Nugroho from Indonesia competed against the two best Latvians Kamila Bartone and Linda Fruhvirtova from the Czech Republic in the semifinals of the Australian Open 2020 Junior double tournament.

“The way it went, we thought it was,” said Alex’s father Mike. Until then, Alex’s entire family had accepted that this was the end of her young star’s first Aussie Open campaign.

They didn’t know that the score meant a turning point. Alex suddenly showed her winning pedigree when the Southeast Asian couple knotted the 7-all score and secured a shock victory to secure a final victory before crossing all the way to conquer a historic junior Grand Slam title.

“She is special. Alex is special,” said Mike of her daughter, the first Filipino tennis player to win a grand slam crown.

“I just hope that she continues to be humble, she keeps her feet on the floor, she continues to work hard because she knows that everyone else in the world is working hard. She also has to be patient, she will get there.” ( FAST FACTS: Who is Teen Tennis Sensation Alex Eala?)

Champion attitude

Like most teenagers, Alex likes to do what she likes best. But unlike most others, her love of tennis has made her dominate the international stage.

“I think children or people in general only have to love what they do, because a love of sport and everything you do will guide you through the difficult times,” said Alex, who deserves a full scholarship has Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca in 2018.

But Alex not only had this passion for sport, he was always gifted with this champion attitude. As a child, he took the training sessions very seriously, which usually surprises their trainers.

“‘Yung determination dig. Pag once at NASA Loob ng court, di mo na iyon makakausap, seryoso na iyan. After ng two hours na practice, pwede na magbiruan. Ganoon siya ka disiplinado. Pag di niya nakukuha yung puntos o’ yung palo, ulit-ulitin niya, “said former coach Toto Joven, who coached Alex when she was 7 and continues to be her beating partner when she is in the Philippines.

(Her determination is insane. Once she’s in court, you can no longer speak to her. She is so serious. After two hours of training, you can joke with her. She is so disciplined. If she doesn’t understand the point or the hit , she will repeat it again and again.)

Now that she’s been training in Spain, Alex has a busy schedule – to be on the court at 8 a.m. and then rush to her fitness workout at 11 a.m. before going to the American School of Mallorca for the rest of the day visited.

By living in an environment conducive to improving her game, Alex’s focused approach remains the same with every training session she hopes to get the most out of her experience at the academy.

No wonder that the Filipino teen tennis sensation won titles at high-level junior tournaments last year. Nevertheless, Alex strives to set higher goals and achieve them.

“She is very competitive and it is very important to survive at this high level. To have this natural competitiveness and she is also very hardworking. She is motivated and she wants to achieve something,” said Mike.

“She really won’t end the session until she gets there and she plans to look forward to the next one. She always has a goal and she makes it easy.”

Everyone in the family

Alex’s outstanding achievements also highlight the deep roots of her family in sports. (WATCH: Alex Eala on the rise in PH tennis)

Sports personalities are on both sides of their family tree. The Maniegos were athletes since Alex’s mother Rizza and Aunt Nikki Maniego-Cachuela were former national swimmers.

The sisters were swimming medalists of the Southeast Asian Games, with Rizza winning bronze in the 100m back of the SEA Games women in 1985 and Nikki also winning bronze in the 4x100m medley of the same edition.

Her brother, Alex’s uncle JR Maniego, was also a swimmer and tennis player for the University of the Philippines.

Noli Eala, a cousin of Alex’s father Mike, was a former PBA officer and worked as a sports commentator.

Alex’s older brother, 17-year-old Miko, is also a promising tennis player at the Rafael Nadal Academy. He is now planning to bring his talents to the US NCAA when he graduates from Mallorca this year.

Mike believes that his daughter most likely received her discipline and work ethic from her mother.

Rizza also sees herself in Alex, as she is reminded of her own passion and grief every time she has to compete against Filipino swimming legends like Akiko Thomson.

“Well, I’m introverted. I work very hard and I like being alone. Imagine that I swim as many hours as 5 or 6 hours a day, only in the water,” recalls Rizza.

Rizza said she was constantly surprised at how her children continued to improve and bring championships home.

“I really didn’t think ‘hey, I’m going to have children and then they’ll be like sports’. I wanted them to do some kind of sports but not like that level,” said Rizza.

Breed a champion

Behind the successful sports family is Alex ‘grandfather Roberto Maniego, also known as “Lolo Bobby”, who trained all of his children to excel in their respective sports.

It was all because of him that both Alex and Miko started playing tennis at such a young age – they fed the ball on the court and eventually set it up in tournaments. He was always on the sidelines of every training session and tournament to lead and cheer on his grandchildren.

“I think my father knows how to become world champion with his two grandchildren,” added Rizza.

In the footsteps of Lolo Bobby is the patriarch of Eala, Mike, who is also involved in the sporting careers of Alex and Miko.

Before the two-star cubs left the family nest, Mike would also be present on the sidelines and cheer on his two children. Most recently, he brought the whole family along to follow Alex’s campaign at the 2020 Australian Open junior tournament and Miko’s qualification offer for the tournament Grand Slam Opener.

“I think there are certain things that are important to everyone, and this time it is very important for me and my wife that we have the children with us at these major international events. It is a great honor,” said Mike.

In the Aussie Open individual tournament, Alex suffered a surprise defeat and missed a quarter-finals, while Priska was also eliminated from the third round.

It was thanks to Mike’s encouraging words – “Doubt is your biggest enemy” – that Alex found her motivation again, made it into the double tournament and finally won the title.

“If you don’t believe in yourself, nothing will really happen. I think many others should do that. Just believe in yourself and follow your dreams,” said Alex.

But no matter how serious and determined Alex can be, her two parents still appreciate how she can be a normal teenager.

“I and my wife sometimes forget that she is only 14 years old, and others can forget that she is only 14 years old,” said Mike. “It actually comes out when she leaves the place. When she’s on the plane and has her little travel pillow, she looks like any other 14-year-old. But she’s a different woman on the place.” – Rappler.com