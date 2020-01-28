Brighton man sentenced to 5 years and more for stealing $ 1.3 million from friends and family

Advertisement

DENVER – A Brighton man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison for stealing approximately $ 1.3 million from friends and family.

Anthony Bueno, 45, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $ 1.3 million in compensation.

The US prosecutor for the Colorado district said on Tuesday that Bueno plotted with his girlfriend to launder the money, which was stolen from friends and family through two wire fraud schemes.

In his first plan, Bueno told people that they could earn up to 2,500% by investing in bonds related to government construction projects.

“To bolster its claims, Bueno provided notarized documents, including one promising an investor that the bonds purchased for $ 500,000 were actually worth $ 18.9 million,” said the US attorney’s office.

In the second transaction, Bueno convinced relatives that if they gave him money, he could help them start a government-owned contracting business.

“He later told these same relatives that because he had helped set up the contract business while having his own contracts with the government, he was under investigation for collusion and needed to money to defend yourself, “said the US Attorney’s Office.

Bueno laundered the money through accounts controlled by his girlfriend. He spent the money on cars and personal expenses. He also used the money to pay the restitution he owed for a previous conviction.

“Sir. Bueno is nothing but a scammer who was attacking family and friends,” said US Attorney Jason Dunn in a statement released on Tuesday. “Other people who think about these scams should heed this sentence and think twice before committing such crimes.

The FBI special agent in Denver, Dean Phillips, said that Bueno’s conviction is an example of how the federal authorities will prosecute people who defraud others for personal gain.

“We will continue to protect our citizens and hold criminals accountable who victimize investors,” said Phillips.

Bueno’s girlfriend Cara Church Underwood pleaded guilty to participating in the bond. His conviction is set for February 27.

Bueno’s 63-month sentence will be served after a separate 30-month sentence that was imposed two weeks ago for his role in a separate case in which he bribed a federal official.

