Brian Wilson: This is the real reason why Derek Mackay should have resigned this week

The arrogance of small power comes in many forms and Scotland is full of it. At some point that reality must be confronted and corrected. Will this be a turning point this week?

Every government and minister needs the limitations imposed by accountability. Otherwise the arrogance – the feeling of getting away with something – just grows. That has been the trend for the past ten years and is now rampant.

To be honest, such a presumption of untouchability is understandable. Holyrood hardly registers in terms of persistence. Furthermore, the tentacles of the government have been used relentlessly to suppress dissidence, where there is some dependence on Nationalist greatness.

Critically enough, there is now a significant minority in Scotland who don’t care how many health signs are in crisis, how dirty our streets are, how many hundreds of millions are wasted on non-built ferries, which part of our children can read and write …

These are the politics of the past.

All their faith is based on a mirage of the future and the flags that represent it.

If that minority is substantial enough to produce a permanent hold on power, why not be arrogant? Why not believe in one’s own invincibility?

Ultimately, at least in theory, a rebound follows, because this conceit promotes complacency and people wake up to the fact that they have been taken for a very long drive. Scales fall out of sight and political death confirms itself.

The veneer of competence slips away.

The fear factor begins to fade and as soon as the emperor (or empress) is seen as scarce dressed, those who find it wise to remain silent or participate in the sycofancy begin to restore their voices.

However, nobody can rely on scandal to achieve these results, even if it creates an environment in which doubts are raised and arrogance is recognized. It was not a sleaze that defeated John Major in the 1990s, but the impression it led to from a tired, talentless administration that had little to offer. That is where Scotland is now.

I have no interest whatsoever in the personal life of Derek Mackay.

There are no winners, political or otherwise, in personal disasters of this nature.

Undoubtedly there are losers, due to additional damage to family, friends, people who have put their trust and feel betrayed.

Such fear transcends politics.

Indeed, Mr Mackay should have been under pressure to resign this week for completely different reasons – his role in the Ferguson ferry scandal. Reasons that should matter. Reasons that reflect the arrogance of untouchability when it comes to public money and political opportunism.

But do these matter enough for the court of Scottish public opinion?

That is the turning point that is waiting for. I do not want to see politicians destroyed or self-destroyed on the altar of their own weaknesses. But I do want them to be called to account for their actions as politicians.

In the early days of Holyrood, Henry MacLeish was forced to resign as prime minister of Scotland for an expense allowance with a princely sum of £ 36,000. No one seriously doubted that, as he claimed, it was “a mess not a violin.”

But that did not silence his tormentors, and no one was more acerbic in pursuing the wounded than Nicola Sturgeon.

This week we learned – unless they are willing to call Jim McColl a liar – that Sturge apparently anticipates negotiations so that she could announce a £ 97 million contract with the political goal of expecting “good news” from the Chancellor of the Honey in the hated Westminster government.

The £ 97 million has since been converted to £ 230 million and counts – every cent of public money. Politicians cannot abuse a tender for political convenience.

But which politician would behave so cavalier?

Only a politician who is consumed by her own arrogance of untouchability.

That is the scandal that Scotland must tackle.