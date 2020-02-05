Advertisement

MSNBC responded to Donald Trump’s acquittal in the Senate with a predictably unfortunate tone and speculated about the day when the truth will really come out. But Brian Williams went one step further and questioned the beliefs of some nameless senators.

The liberal Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson praised the spirituality of Mitt Romney, the only Republican who voted for Trump’s condemnation: “He really is a man of faith. Williams reprimanded others for failing to adhere to this standard: “Many of the 99 [other senators] insist that belief is central to their lives. The oath didn’t bother her so much. “

MSNBC presenter Nicolle Wallace rebuked: “It doesn’t seem that way.”

Previously, Robinson had predicted that one day the true truth would come out:

I think it will be different when more information comes out, maybe as of March 17th, when the Bolton book comes out, and later when Trump leaves office and we learn more and more. One day the documents will come out. The documents that have been hidden.

Claire McCaskill, a former Democratic activist who became an MSNBC analyst, speculated that Chief Justice John Roberts knew the real truth: “We talked about Justice Roberts. Let’s not forget that he heard all the evidence. He heard every word of this evidence … and he knows the case was made. He knows the case has been proven. ”

It seems liberal MSNBC personalities would not have to resort to speculation if it were so short and dry.

A partial transcript is below. Click “Expand” to learn more.

MSNBC impeachment protection

02/05/2020

4:48

EUGENE ROBINSON: The stain will always be on this presidency. This is the third impeachment procedure we’ve ever had. And it is studied and re-studied. I think it will be different when more information comes out, maybe as of March 17th, when the Bolton book comes out, and later when Trump leaves office and we learn more and more. One day the documents will come out. The documents that have been hidden.

BRIAN WILLIAMS: They always do.

ROBINSON: They always do. You always get out.

…

Claire McCaskill: We talked about Justice Roberts. Let’s not forget that he heard all the evidence. He heard every word of this evidence.

ROBINSON: He did.

MCCASKILL: He heard the arguments and is a judge. And he knows that the case was made. He knows the case has been proven. They wonder if that’s on his hard drive when they think about the executive court for this president. You have to think that knowing how far this President will go in terms of abuse of power is a burden on him.

…

4:56

ROBINSON: And his – he’s really a man of faith. And his belief had a lot to do with his inability to just hide it and say, oh, it’s politics. Politically bad for me to go against Trump. Why should I do that? He is acquitted anyway. He took a solemn oath and took it very seriously, and that’s a rare thing. A rare thing.

WILLIAMS: Garrett Haake said it was central to his life.

WALLACE: And who he was for.

WILLIAMS: Much of the 99 insists that belief is central to their lives. They were not so burdened by the oath.

WALLACE: It doesn’t seem.

ROBINSON: It’s called “Walking the Walk”.