Advertisement

Metalhead comedian Brian Posehn will release the collapsing comedy album Grandpa Metal on Valentine’s Day. The LP promotes collaboration with members of Slipknot, Slayer, Testament and others. Posehn has now offered the title track, which he wrote with anthrax guitarist Scott Ian.

In the classic Posehn manner, the comic took the opportunity to make fun of the Anthrax Axeman in the lyrics of the song, which aims at aging, open-minded metalheads. As Posehn explained, Ian was a perfect fit for this archetype, but the thrash metal legend didn’t find the concept funny until it became the core of the joke itself.

Advertisement

“The idea is that all guys my age are some kind of grandpa metal who is in their 80s or whenever they liked heavy metal,” said Posehn, 53, to Billboard. “Your opinion has not changed since then. I got the idea of ​​just making fun of Scott because he literally hadn’t liked a new band since Refused, and I think that’s funny. When I decided I was just going to blow his balls up, I started filling the song with as many old people’s jokes as I could … commenting on all the different things I love about heavy metal and a sense of it Having humor in all these different genres of music and commenting on it. “

The album is filled with similar heavy metal insider jokes and cover songs (like his previously released funny rendition of A-ha’s “Take on Me”), with Posehn’s vocals somewhere between spoken stand-up words and death growls. It is underpinned by contributions from members of the aforementioned bands as well as musicians from Soundgarden, Dethklok, Amon Amarth, Machine Head, Dokken and others by a soundtrack made of quality metal.

“Working with these people really increased it,” said Posehn. “I always wanted to fill it with guests – that has always been my intention. I always wanted to fill the songs with my favorite guitarists and the singers … well, there is a reason why I am telling jokes and not being a singer all my life and some of these songs needed real singers. Now that everything is done and I sit back and look at it, all these people are saying that yes is amazing. “

Posehn also plans to take Grandpa Metal on tour with Ian. Don’t expect a full-blown metal show from the comedian.

“Scott and I plan to do these limited tours where we do spoken word and stand-up,” said Posehn. stripped down versions of them. That’s about the best you can get out of me. I didn’t record this record to go on tour for two years. “

Pre-order Grandpa Metal through Megaforce and listen to the title track below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BYo-JKU6oSE (/ embed)