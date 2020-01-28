Brian Monteith: It's my last week as an MEP. I will do the following

Advertisement

As he prepares to leave as a Brexit MEP on Friday, Brian Monteith has a warning for the prime minister

It is a significant week in every respect. No matter how you view Brexit, positively as the return of large parts of sovereignty to the UK, negatively as the abandonment of an advanced political project, or with sheer anger and boredom when you leave the European Union this Friday night at 11 a.m. a historic event.

John Tennant (L), MEP of the Brexit Party, and Brian Monteith. Image: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images

For me it is also my last week as a Brexit party member of the European Parliament, in which I and my colleagues have to decide whether we support the government’s withdrawal agreement or not. Because despite the signatures of the EU Commission and the British Prime Minister or the fact that the Withdrawal Act has finally received Parliament’s approval and royal approval to become a law, the European Parliament still has to bless, otherwise we will But leave the EU without the transitional arrangements (or alternatives).

It will also highlight what Nigel Farage has termed the Brexit party’s moth fight, withdrawal from the political campaign, and offering candidates for upcoming elections in the coming months, such as mayoral competitions and various municipal competitions.

Of course, all of these events are related. The prime minister won a substantial majority of 80 MPs in the parliamentary elections, which gave him the mandate and authority to adopt his version of the Theresa May Readmission Agreement. It was offered to and accepted by the British people. Despite my party’s criticisms, which are both serious and numerous, we have not won a single MP in the Brexit general election. The Brexit was indisputably at the top of the people’s agenda, regardless of the quality of the “deal”. Boris Johnson managed this victory in large part because the Brexit party rejected all 207 parliamentary candidates willing to fight Tories in the seats they won in 2015. Nigel Farage made this decision because he was able to secure ministerial commitments from the prime minister that further extended the withdrawal agreement, promises that did not require EU approval and would not have occurred had we surrendered, as four MPs had requested.

The first was that the eleven-month transition period, whatever happens in the upcoming negotiations for a future relationship with the EU (much more than just a trade agreement), would end on December 31 of this year – with no further extension, which is up to the prime ministers oath was considered very likely. This obligation has now been incorporated into the law and is now the law. To defend itself would require Parliament’s approval, which would be possible but extremely embarrassing and would lead the Prime Minister to breach of trust with the British people.

Johnson went on. He assured Farage that he would seek a Canadian-style trade deal with no political direction. This promise has also been on the right path so far.

The Chancellor, Savid Javid, has spoken about the importance it has for the UK to derogate from the EU rules and to behave like any other normal country that does not enter the EU networks with bureaucratic agreements, political compromises and international involvement. Of course, any UK company wishing to export to the EU, whether as part of a transmission or the entire automobile, must comply with the applicable regulations – just as the regulations of China or the United States of America would have to comply if they went there export.

What is different is that British companies that do not or do not export to the EU no longer have to comply with EU internal market rules as before. We will be able to diverge – and whether hairdressers, restaurateurs or the vast majority of our companies (over 90 percent) will be freed from previous restrictions if we do away with them.

Although these commitments were welcome, they did nothing to change the fact that the cancellation agreement itself stinks. It betrays the Union by creating a customs border for trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain along the Irish Sea. Despite the Prime Minister’s repeated rejection, there will be no bureaucratic obstacles. The local manufacturers in Ulster already point out problems with the paperwork. It has left our fishing communities with the Common Fisheries Policy for a year, and its negotiators continue to threaten to deny open access to the EU to interrupt a broader trade agreement for goods and services. Add to this the continued commitment to deliver nearly £ 40 billion in public funds for financial commitments that would not undergo an independent review or audit.

The commitments made by Prime Minister Nigel Farage now give the British negotiating team a far greater impact on the agreement of a good future relationship between the EU and Theresa May than ever before when she was determined to allow Michel Barnier to do so Order of negotiations to set agenda.

This week, my colleagues and I will have to decide whether we can hold our nose and ignore the stink of a bad transitional agreement because the Prime Minister has committed to providing something better in these matters in the next phase. If Johnson took his word back and looked for another extension or signed our future, Nigel Farage would undoubtedly dust off his suit for another comeback tour.

Brian Monteith MEP is the leader of the Brexit Party in the European Parliament

