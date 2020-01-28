Brexit poses great challenges for the green future, says the British finance ambassador

Advertisement

According to a British finance ambassador, the rush to close a Brexit trade is one of the biggest challenges in creating a sustainable green economy.

William Russell said the need for agreement by the end of the transition period could lead to difficulties in achieving zero emissions.

The Mayor of the City of London also claimed that the scope of the task was too large for the public sector, but said it offered an opportunity for companies.

Mr. Russell was in Edinburgh on Tuesday to lead the green finance talks with financial officials, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney. Mark Carney will become Prime Minister’s advisor on climate change after his resignation in March.

Mr. Russell said, “What are the biggest obstacles? The Brexit is obvious.

“I am optimistic, I am talking about opportunities, but I am also realistic. It will be a lot of effort to get what Britain needs.

“We hope that there will be something by December, and then we will see what remains to be done after December.”

Transition

The UK will officially leave the EU on Friday at 11 p.m. but is in a transition phase until the end of the year.

The 54-year-old investment banker will serve his one-year term as 692nd holder of the historic role of promoting the United Kingdom as the capital of green finance, with the environment at the heart of corporate investment.

His main concern is the services sector, which makes up around 80% of the UK economy. He is “sacrificed” in a hurry to do business.

Another challenge he identified was to ensure that skilled workers contribute to the transformation of the economy and the achievement of the UK’s zero emissions target by 2050.

The World Economic and Climate Commission estimates that $ 20 trillion (£ 69 trillion) will have to be invested worldwide by 2030 to achieve a sustainable economy.

Mr. Russell said this would create a demand for a new type of green finance.

He said: “It is a great opportunity for the private and public sectors to come together because it is financially lucrative for some foreign investors to invest in these projects, and governments cannot do it alone.”

“It is too big (only for the public sector), much too big.

“The loan amount that governments would have to borrow would be too high.”

Financial incentive

He added: “There are financial incentives and money to be made in this sector.

“If we couldn’t make money, would we still harp on it?”

“Of course we would, because climate change is climate change and the greatest threat to the world and our generation.”

The talks will also focus on the upcoming COP26 in Glasgow, where the world’s leading politicians will travel to the city in winter to discuss climate change.

Mr. Russell said: “All roads lead to Glasgow and COP26, which are now getting more traction than ever.

“The COP25 was disappointing for all of us, we can build on that now and I see it as a great opportunity.”

