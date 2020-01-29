Brexit: MEPs to vote on withdrawal agreement before UK leaves | Politics

Advertisement

MEPs will stage the final political act of the UK’s exit from the EU by voting on the withdrawal deal, paving the way for the end of 47 years of membership on Friday.

A debate on the terms of the draft treaty will take place on Wednesday afternoon before the European Parliament in Brussels has a say on ratification.

The result of the vote is not in question. A clear majority supports the approval of the agreement, which has already been adopted by the main committees of the European Parliament. The UK is due to leave the EU at midnight Central European time on January 31.

German MEP Terry Reintke proposed that MEPs join an interpretation of Auld Lang Syne once they have voted. Events to mark the occasion will take place inside the Parliament and in the square closest to the chamber.

A copy of the withdrawal agreement, signed by the British Foreign Minister, Dominic Raab, was deposited in Brussels on Wednesday morning.

The UK Permanent Representative in Brussels, Sir Tim Barrow, handed over the so-called “instruments of ratification” to Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen, the Danish Secretary General of the Council of the EU, the body which acts as depositary of the treaty.

Barrow’s title will become Ambassador to the EU after leaving the UK.

Once the EU has completed its ratification processes, the bloc will provide the UK government with a copy of its instruments of ratification.

Raab said: “The signing of the instrument of ratification of the withdrawal agreement is a historic moment which will legally end our membership of the European Union and keep the promise we have made to the British people.

“It is the start of a new chapter for an independent and sovereign Britain, awaiting a decade of renewal and opportunity. Whether we reduce trade barriers between nations, fight climate change or improve life in the world, our vision of a truly global Britain will be a force for good. “

The Guardian said on Tuesday that negotiations are scheduled to start on March 3 on future EU-UK relations. Boris Johnson is expected to deliver a speech next week outlining his vision for the deal.

