They sounded embarrassed and lukewarm compared to the loud noise made by Guy Fawkes’ night, Diwali or an Indian cricket victory over England (most Indians fail spectacularly at Norman Tebbit’s famous test to judge whether immigrants are assimilating into Britain had or not: which team?) Most British Asians would choose the Asian country from which they or their parents emigrated.

There was no longer a happy atmosphere in central London. Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted Big Ben to strike 11 times at 11:00 p.m. to mark Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU). And the 48% of British voters who voted to stay in the EU in 2016 (and the 55% who hadn’t voted conservatively in the 2019 general election) were spared the spectacle that should only humiliate them.

A week later, British passengers leaving London in Oslo were unsure of which queue to queue at the immigration desk. There was a queue for citizens of the EU and the European Economic Area (EEA); one for all other passports. They were disciplined Brits who mustn’t complain and who are used to queuing up, and they looked enviously at a man from their flight who complacently showed his Irish passport and triumphantly walked through the gates.

Norway is not a member of the EU, but adheres to many of its rules, including the Schengen Agreement, which allows visa-free travel within the EU. Most British passport holders know their days are numbered for easy entry into Europe.

The Norwegian officer had British visitors use the EU + EEA queue, which is the way it should be, as the status of a British passport, whose maroon cover is labeled European Union, remains unchanged for another eleven months. After that, British citizens have to queue for “all other passports”.

As Britain’s chaotic detachment from the EU takes effect, many questions will arise and many inconveniences will become more visible. For the small majority of voters who voted to leave, this was not a consideration in the run-up to the 2016 referendum, and many others were too exhausted to think deeply before the parliamentary elections in late 2019 is the size of their phone bills if they’re across Europe to travel. There are currently no “roaming charges”, which means that people using UK telephones pay their local charges when making calls in the EU. That will change. The roaming fees will be refunded.

The precipitation

Employment opportunities will decrease not only for UK citizens who want to live or work in the EU, but also within the UK. The Irish low-cost airline Ryanair uses Manchester as a base. Jobs were recently advertised, but categorically announced that it would hire people with the right to live and work in the EU, effectively preventing British citizens from applying for jobs in the UK.

About three million EU citizens live in the UK, and about 1.2 million UK citizens live in the EU, and their status is also becoming less secure. During their stay in the EU, British citizens were able to live and work relatively easily in the 27 other EU countries. As Ryanair advertising shows, this can change as UK citizens may not qualify for jobs that require frequent travel to the EU or the right to live there. Some British citizens have already lost their jobs, such as the 10 British citizens who worked for the Helsinki-based European Chemical Agency.

If there is indeed “no deal” between the raging British politicians and their steady European counterparts, the UK State Department does not want you to know about it – it is a trade deal that resembles Australia or a “non-negotiable deal” “Result”, a sentence straight from George Orwell’s Newspeak. Investors are nervous: factories that rely on fail-safe just-in-time stocks are planning to realign their supply lines.

Many financial jobs are moving to Europe, but some manufacturing jobs may be consolidated in the UK. For example, the car manufacturer Nissan is considering expanding as part of its realignment in the UK. At the same time, the Irish capital Dublin is being beautified and receiving sophisticated new office complexes for software engineers as companies such as Google, LinkedIn and Facebook expand there. As negotiations between London and Brussels expire, companies already under pressure from the corona virus downturn should reduce losses and avoid taking some risk in the UK, which is a much smaller market today.

We are now in the so-called twilight phase of eleven months. EU law continues to apply to the UK, which abides by it, but the UK can no longer influence the political debate in the EU. British MPs are no longer in office. British absence – as diplomats – will affect some of the smaller European countries that rely on British diplomatic skills to navigate the space between larger European units that gather in one way or another. They are concerned about a large European bureaucracy, a view that the United Kingdom shared, and that was one of the reasons why the United Kingdom emphasized the enlargement of the EU because of the deepening of relations, precisely because of the creation of a superstate of European institutions prevent. The United Kingdom enthusiastically supported the inclusion of former Eastern European Soviet blocs in the EU and correctly assessed that this would slow down decisions towards greater integration due to inevitable cultural clashes and different economic developments.

Nevertheless, Europe created a common currency and started building institutions that would ensure greater cohesion. Britain was remarkably successful and well versed in securing autonomy. Not only did it keep the pound, it was also able to stay away from the Schengen Agreement, which meant that visitors from Europe, including EU citizens, were subjected to immigration controls (with the exception of the Irish border) before entering the United Kingdom. based on the Good Friday Agreement). Over the next eleven months, the UK will have to be a legislator, abiding by the decisions of the European Court of Justice and contributing to the EU budget.

The upcoming isolation

UK nationals living in the EU are likely to continue to enjoy their residence rights but may need to meet the new requirements of local authorities and may not be able to move easily from one country to another if they wish to change their residence. Each of the twenty-seven EU countries has different residence requirements for foreigners who are not EU citizens. This means that a British citizen living in Poland would no longer be able to start work in France – internal transfers would also be more difficult.

To ensure that EU citizens coming to the UK will need a visa to live or work in the UK from 2021, and these are not guaranteed. Some Indians believe that this will make it easier for Indians to migrate to the UK. However, this cannot be assumed, despite the currently good relations between India and Great Britain. Remember that a major reason for Britain to leave the EU was concern about immigration. If British voters don’t want their builders to come from Bratislava, they don’t necessarily want their bank employees to come from Bengaluru.

It is also a question of which country Britain will become. The independence movement in Scotland has revived and talk of a possible Irish association (union of Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland) is no longer idle chatter in pubs. Former President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, recently expressed “empathy” for the Scottish desire to join the EU. Unlike England, which voted to leave the EU, Scotland – and Northern Ireland – voted to stay. The Scots already speak of their identity after the Brexit as “Ex-Brit”, a clever reorganization of “Brexit”. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has already sought support from her legislators to request a second referendum – which Johnson says he would oppose. But the case for such a referendum is strong.

While Scotland voted 55-45 in a independence referendum in 2014 to remain in Britain, the vote assumed that Britain was part of the EU. The referendum vote in 2016 changed this premise and support for independence in Scotland for the EU appears to have increased since then.

If Northern Ireland decides to merge with the Irish Republic, it would leave a rump nation together – England and Wales. As the Irish author Fintan O’Toole noted in her book Heroic Failure, the Brexit project was based on the myth that Britain is a brave, bulldog-minded nation that fights adversity and seeks independence from a dominant foreign power: simply can’t stand facts ,

The UK has benefited from being part of the EU’s collective influence now that it is being used to combat disputes that the UK could have with individual European nations. Spain will want to take up Gibraltar’s sovereignty again. The United Kingdom has ruled Gibraltar since the Treaty of Utrecht in 1713, and Spain has claimed sovereignty. But the vast majority of people living in Gibraltar want to stay British. However, almost 96% of them voted to stay in the EU, creating a gap between the Gibraltar and the English view of the world. While the EU has not supported the Catalan independence movement because Spain is a member state, it will not feel any compulsion to respond to the Scottish independence movement. While Spain and the United Kingdom were both part of the EU, Brussels avoided engaging in issues like Gibraltar or Scotland. That can change.

The spreading cancer

But there is a bigger crisis for the EU that has nothing to do with Britain – and that is the defiance that Poland has shown. The Polish judiciary is involved in a fight with the Polish government, and the Polish Supreme Court has warned that Poland may even have to leave the EU because the Polish government undermined the independence of the judiciary and undermined the rights of the courts despite EU criticism , The conservative government wants to limit the powers of the judges, allegedly because of allegations of corruption. However, the EU fears that the autonomy of the judiciary will be restricted. Even though losing the UK is like losing an arm, some analysts can say that you can live without the arm because the arm was burned and it was sick. You can undergo a prosthetic operation and become functional again. But Poland? What happens there is like cancer – it can spread quickly.

Other countries in the EU have refused to take advantage of European bureaucrats. Many have not forgotten the humiliation of Greece at the time of its economic crisis. Many EU critics believe that the Greeks had to endure the pain so that German banks could get their loans back, and this is not easily forgotten. Poland is not the only one staring at the EU. Hungary has also questioned the EU’s liberal policies and contradicted the Brussels consensus.

Some in the UK may find it advisable to leave the union because one day their internal contradictions would tear them apart, and at that point the UK should have shared the pieces. But while British tabloids want the EU to collapse, the fact remains that the EU may be the only integrated, cross-national, cross-cultural, national system of government that actually works and pacifies a continent torn apart by conflict twice in the first half of the last century , The ongoing success serves international interest. Their weakening with the departure of the British is still unfortunate.

Britain, however, doesn’t feel like listening. It is not yet recognized that it has become a smaller nation. For a Trumpian White House, its special relationship with the United States may not be that important. The United States is dissatisfied with the UK’s decision to give Chinese telecommunications company Huawei access to the UK market for 5G telecommunications technology. President Donald Trump has been reportedly terrified of a recent phone call to Johnson, and Vice President Mike Pence has warned the United Kingdom that the Huawei license could potentially cause the US-UK trade negotiations to fail.

Without the support of the EU and without the love of an isolated America, the increasingly divided kingdom may have to learn what it means to be a small island. The years of struggle as a brave nation may have only just begun.

Salil Tripathi is a writer and lives in New York.

Subjects. (TagsToTranslate) Brexit